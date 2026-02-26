Met apologises to Lord Speaker after he was misidentified over Mandelson info

The Metropolitan Police has apologised to the Speaker of the House of Lords after the “inadvertent revealing of information into allegations of misconduct in public office”.

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean was wrongly said in some media reports to have passed information to the police ahead of Lord Peter Mandelson’s arrest on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Lord Speaker held a meeting with the Met on Thursday morning after the claims were aired in public.

Journalists outside the home of Lord Peter Mandelson following his arrest (James Manning/PA)

Lord Mandelson, the former ambassador to Washington DC, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The peer, who has been accused of passing sensitive information on to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, has been bailed until May.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons Speaker, received an apology on Wednesday from the Met for “inadvertently revealing information during an investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office”.

The Speaker told the Commons that he had passed information along to the force about Lord Mandelson “in good faith” and said it was “regrettable this rapidly ended in the media”.

Sir Lindsay shared information with the Met that he learned while visiting the British Virgin Islands during Parliament’s recess, which led to Lord Mandelson’s arrest.

The Times reported the Met undertook the arrest for fear Lord Mandelson could be a flight risk, something his lawyers described as “baseless”.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle addresses MPs (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A House of Lords source said the Lord Speaker wanted the meeting with the Met in order to receive clarification about how he came to be incorrectly named as the source of the information.

The source said Lord Forsyth wanted to know why, amid media reports attributing the information to him, he was not contacted about the issue.

A statement from the Met said: “The Met has also apologised to the Speaker of the House of Lords, following the inadvertent revealing of information into allegations of misconduct in public office.”

Elsewhere, a minister criticised Kemi Badenoch’s decision to describe Labour as a “paedo defenders party” during Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

The opposition leader’s jibe followed reporting by The Times that female Labour MPs had told Sir Keir earlier this month that voters had “screamed” the phrase at them in the street over the Peter Mandelson scandal.

Communities minister Alison McGovern was asked her opinion on Mrs Badenoch’s use of the phrase by broadcaster LBC.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch takes part in a phone-in on LBC (James Manning/PA)

She replied: “Yesterday in the House of Commons, when she used that language, I think there were lots of people on all sides of the House of Commons that felt that that’s not good.

“I would say we’ve seen this across all parties, where we need to remember that we as politicians are responsible for the words we say, and that we can debate issues in a very serious, robust and forthright way, without using the language that’s going to be inflammatory and make the whole situation of the challenges we are facing in communities much worse.”

But shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge robustly defended his boss.

He told the Press Association: “This was said by a Labour MP. This phrase was quoted by the Times from a Labour MP, and Kemi Badenoch simply relayed that back to the House, and she’s not doing it crassly, these are incredibly serious issues.”