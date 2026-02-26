Man and woman arrested over Lisa Dorrian disappearance released

A man and a woman arrested by detectives investigating the disappearance and presumed murder of Lisa Dorrian have been released.

The 25-year-old from Bangor, Co Down, was last seen alive on February 27 2005 after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found.

Police believe Lisa was murdered on the night of February 27 or in the early hours of the following morning.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Bangor on Wednesday, and later a 42-year-old man was arrested in Scotland.

They were both arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Ireland said both had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement, the PSNI said detectives “remain determined to provide justice for Lisa’s family”.

They have appealed to anyone with information about her disappearance and murder to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org