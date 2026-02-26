King to witness military air power in first visit to regiment group at barracks

The King is set to see first-hand how a military unit provides the British Army with “its eyes, ears and firepower” on a visit to a Hampshire barracks.

As Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, also known as the Gunners, Charles is making his first visit to the 7th Air Defence Group Royal Artillery units on Thursday.

He arrived shortly after 1pm by helicopter, wearing a suit and regimental tie and pin, greeted by a 21-gun salute by the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, who fired seven rounds each.

Families, nursery and school children at the barracks also lined up to watch the military welcome.

The King will witness the group’s short and medium range air defence power and meet the service personnel using the equipment at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island.

The King at Baker Barracks, Emsworth, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He will then meet members of the barracks’ community and officially open the new Junior Ranks’ Restaurant, before meeting families of deployed troops and speaking to those overseas via a live link.

The Gunners was founded in 1716 and earned the Battle Honour Ubique meaning everywhere, as it is believed the regiment has served in every conflict the British Army has been involved with.

The King became the ceremonial head of the Royal Artillery from August 11 2023, in a role first taken by King George VI in 1947, followed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1952.

The Royal Artillery is made up of 14 regular regiments and seven reserve regiments.