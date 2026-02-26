King takes part in air defence exercise and meets military families at barracks

The King had a go at handling an air defence missile launcher and met military families on a visit to a West Sussex barracks.

Troops said he would “pass” the test of using the machinery as they huddled with him under a camouflage net with drones flying overhead at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island.

The King was able to look through the aiming unit of the launcher, which when fired by an operator would take approximately four seconds to destroy an enemy target.

Lieutenant Colonel Maarten Magee said it was an “absolute privilege” to show Charles the kit, used to shoot down enemy threats such as drones and helicopters, and that the King got “a flavour of what we are facing”.

Charles views a lightweight multiple launcher during a visit to Baker Barracks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He added the King was more interested in how the forces were dealing with modern threats, and he described the visit as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience for the regiment and the island to see him”.

As Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, also known as the Gunners, Charles made his first visit to the 7th Air Defence Group Royal Artillery units at the military site on Thursday.

He arrived shortly after 1pm by helicopter, wearing a suit and regimental tie and pin, and was greeted by a 21-gun salute by the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, who fired seven rounds each.

Families, nursery and school children at the barracks also lined up to watch the military welcome.

Charles spoke to military service personnel based in Saudi Arabia, Estonia, Cyprus and the Falklands via video link in the Junior Ranks’ Restaurant, which he officially opened on Thursday, as their families watched.

Charles met serving personnel and their families during the visit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Some of the troops abroad said they were looking forward to coming home soon, to which Charles said: “It won’t be long hopefully.”

The daughter of Sergeant Jack Harding based in the Falkands, Poppy, aged five, handed the King a letter after he spoke to the overseas soldiers.

Poppy’s mother and Sergeant Harding’s wife, Charley Harding, said the letter said how incredible the opportunity is and how the children would love a reply to add to their memory boxes.

She added: “And that actually the royal family are a great support to the military.

“It’s just nice that obviously with our husbands away and other family members, to have him come down and recognise that us as families do struggle as well, just show that extra support. I mean, it’s great.”

The 28-year-old teaching assistant said that it is hard for the children with their father away, and that “they’ve very resilient” with three deployments during Poppy’s lifetime, and two for her younger son Freddie, aged three.

The King met eight-month-old twins Hamish and Brodie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, Charles spoke to Jade McGowan, whose husband Andrew McGowan is currently based in Cyprus and does not have a date to come home yet.

The King asked about her nearly eight-month-old twins, Hamish and Brodie, and of her husband being away she said: “It’s hard, we are doing what we can.”

Speaking afterwards the 36-year-old said the King was “really friendly” and him meeting the families was “amazing”, adding: “It makes it a bit easier, doesn’t, it to know that you’re not alone and that don’t feel that you are alone, because there is so much support.”

The Gunners was founded in 1716 and earned the Battle Honour Ubique meaning everywhere, as it is believed the regiment has served in every conflict the British Army has been involved with.

The King became the ceremonial head of the Royal Artillery on August 11 2023, in a role first taken by King George VI in 1947, followed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1952.

The Royal Artillery is made up of 14 regular regiments and seven reserve regiments.