Holyrood sets date for final debate on Assisted Dying Bill

A final vote on assisted dying will take place in Holyrood next month, it has been confirmed – with the MSP spearheading the legislation urging the Scottish Parliament to “deliver the change an overwhelming majority of Scots wish to see”.

Liam McArthur spoke out after it was confirmed MSPs will start their final assessment of the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday March 10.

The Parliament will first consider amendments to the Bill, with a final vote on the proposed legislation then expected to take place on Tuesday March 17.

Details of the timing of the debate came as Jersey’s States Assembly passed its draft Assisted Dying Law on Thursday, with the legislation now set to go forward for royal assent so it can formally become law on the island.

The move follows the Isle of Man becoming the first Parliament in the British Isles to agree a framework for assisted dying in March last year – though supporters of a change have raised concerns at the almost year-long wait for it to be granted royal assent.

Liam McArthur said he was ‘pleased that after almost five years’ the final vote on his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill will take place next month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr McArthur said next month’s vote on his Bill gave Scotland the opportunity “to follow the lead of states and countries around the world and put in place greater choice, dignity and compassion at the end of life”.

The final vote could come just over a week before the Scottish Parliament finishes up for its Easter recess, with the Scottish election meaning MSPs will not return until after May 7.

Mr McArthur said: “As we reach the end of this parliamentary session, I hope MSPs will grasp that opportunity and deliver the change that an overwhelming majority of Scots wish to see.”

First Minister John Swinney and his Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes are amongst those who have spoken out against changing the law, although the vote next month will see MSPs from all parties given a free vote on the controversial issue.

Mr McArthur said, while he recognised the vote could be “a difficult decision”, he urged MSPs “not to hunt for excuses to vote against a Bill that will put in protections and choice that do not currently exist for too many dying Scots”.

And he said: “MSPs must recognise that voting down this Bill will only leave those individuals and their families isolated, vulnerable and at risk of trauma.”

With the Liberal Democrat having first consulted on the proposals for his Bill back in 2021, he said he was “pleased that after almost five years of careful development, it is almost time for the final vote”.

After the the Welsh Senedd this week cleared the way for assisted dying to be introduced, if legislation already backed by MPs is passed by Westminster, Mr McArthur noted: “Elected parliamentarians in Westminster, in the Welsh Senedd, in the Isle of Man and in Jersey have now backed assisted dying.”

He continued: “MSPs have engaged constructively and seriously on this issue over the course of this Parliament, but cannot now look dying Scots in the eye and say it’s all too complicated.

“The Bill I have put forward is compassionate and well-safeguarded. As always, however, I’m committed to speaking with any colleague who has questions or concerns to see how these might be addressed.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP also said there was now a “commitment from the UK Government to pass into law the protections for medics wishing to opt in or not to participate” – powers which are reserved to Westminster.

He stated: “The new law cannot come into force until these are passed, giving an assurance that the choice and protection at the heart of this Bill extends to medical staff as well as to dying people.”