Head of World Economic Forum quits after backlash over Epstein meetings

The boss of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has quit the organisation after criticism of interactions with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Borge Brende confirmed that he will step down as president and chief executive of the forum after more than eight years in the role.

It came after the forum launched an independent review when Mr Brende acknowledged that he dined with Epstein on three occasions in 2018 and 2019.

Recently published documents also showed texts and emails between the pair.

Borge Brende was previously the Norwegian foreign minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Brende, who was previously the Norwegian foreign minister, claims he was unaware Mr Epstein’s crimes when they met and communicated.

The WEF said its review has concluded and found “there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed”.

In a statement, Mr Brende said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

In a joint statement, WEF co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said: “We wish to express our sincere appreciation for Borge Brende’s significant contributions to the World Economic Forum.

“His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organisation, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos.

“We respect his decision to step down.”