Duke of Sussex calls for aid corridors to be opened in Gaza

Food and medical aid corridors need to be opened to help people in Gaza, the Duke of Sussex has said.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are on a visit to Jordan and have been travelling with a World Health Organisation (WHO) delegation.

The duke told Channel 4 News “the aid corridors need to be opened and they are currently not”.

Harry was speaking after hearing an update on the situation from World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh meals in response to crises.

Echoing the thoughts of WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the duke said there is a need for “full access for humanitarian organisations to be able to deliver that aid to the people that need it the most”.

Harry and Meghan also met children at a refugee camp at the invitation of Dr Tedros, according to the programme.

The duke said “it was a really important time for us to collaborate and come here and shine a light and focus on the very real humanitarian catastrophe that has happened and continues”.

On Wednesday Harry visited a hospital providing care for children who have been recently injured in Gaza.

The WHO has said the hospital helps to show the importance of the medical evacuation corridor through Jordan and the need for sustained international support to ensure children and others in need can access essential care.

The duke praised Jordan’s “moral leadership”, telling the programme the country is doing “incredible work” for the region and is acting as “a humanitarian hub for the Middle East”.

On Thursday Harry urged a group of recovered addicts to go back to their communities and help others, telling them: “There’s no shame in having an addiction.”

The Sussexes wrote messages of support for those using the centre (Aaron Chown/PA)

He and Meghan listened intently as a group of men described the emotional toll of substance abuse and the support they have received from Jordan’s National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts.

During their second day in Jordan, the couple visited the centre in the capital Amman and described it as “incredible” after hearing about its holistic approach to dealing with patients, providing facilities and activities such as a gym and yoga classes.

After chatting to one man who was addicted to drugs but is now a mentor at the centre, the duke said: “I want you guys to know there’s no shame in having an addiction, it stems from something else which is an emotional pain – you’re very, very brave to come here into hospital.

“Now what you need to do is use this experience and go back into your communities and help other people who are in a similar situation.”

The couple visited the centre’s gym and chatted to recovering addicts using rowing machines, and Harry asked one man: “When you leave, will you continue exercising?”

When he replied “Yes”, the duke told him: “New habits, good habits rather than bad habits – we all have bad habits.”

Meghan stood in the doorway of a yoga class and watched the men holding poses on the floor and introduced herself.

The Duchess of Sussex wished those using the facility ‘continued healing and happiness’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

The centre, operating under the Ministry of Health’s National Centre for Mental Health, has a 40-bed capacity, and since its inauguration in 2001 has served as a short-term residential and outpatient treatment centre offering medical withdrawal services, psychological support and social counselling.

During the visit the couple were invited to write messages of support along with a WHO delegation.

Harry’s message on a sticky note, left on a wall with others, read: “It’s ok to not be ok. Trust each other.

“Congratulations on your recovery. Now share your courage and experience.”

His wife wrote in italic script: “Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness.”