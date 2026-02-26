Couple who have fostered 62 children say more parents are ‘desperately’ needed

A couple who have fostered 62 children have encouraged others to “have a go” because “the need is so big” after being honoured for their work.

Sue and Dave Cook, from St Helens, became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) as they were honoured for services to foster care at an investiture ceremony in St James’s Palace on Thursday morning.

They were nervous, and Mr Cook, 57, admitted it “hadn’t quite sunk in yet” after speaking to the Princess Royal, who he said was “very knowledgeable” about their work.

The pair, who have now fostered 62 children over 20 years, said they “just fell into it” and “desperately” need others to take the “initial step”.

“There are so few foster carers and the need is so big. Anybody who would even think about doing it needs to pick up the phone and have a go, have at least a chat to see if it’s for them or not,” said Mr Cook.

David and Susan Cook after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an investiture ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “A lot of people think I could probably do that, and think it, but then it stops. And it’s just to get that across… you need to make that phone call and take that step and get on board.

“It’s an amazing job, it’s an amazing role.”

The couple were accompanied at the palace by three of their foster children and said it was “as much their day as it is ours”.

They have had children stay with them for a matter of hours, and others who are still with them now.

Mrs Cook, 60, said they got started two decades ago after taking care of one of their friend’s children while their parents were away.

“We had one of her little ones while they went out and we didn’t want to give her back, so we decided, why not do it ourselves?” she said.

Others being honoured at the investiture ceremony on Thursday included former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Barry O’Brien, who was made an OBE for services to law, cricket and charity.

Mr O’Brien said he was “surprised” to receive the award, and of English and Welsh cricket he said: “It’s in a bad state I’m afraid.”