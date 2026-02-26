Concerns raised over ‘family voting’ in Gorton and Denton by-election

Concerns have been raised about people forcing family members to vote in a certain way in the crunch Gorton and Denton by-election.

After polls closed on Thursday night, an election observer group warned it had witnessed family voting – an illegal practice where two voters use one polling booth and potentially direct each other on voting – in 68% of polling stations.

Democracy Volunteers’ intervention threatens to overshadow the counting of votes, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage saying it raised “questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas”.

Ballot boxes begin arriving before votes are counted for the Gorton and Denton by-election at Manchester Central (Peter Byrne/PA)

The organisation said in a statement: “Today we have seen concerningly high levels of family voting in Gorton and Denton.

“Based on our assessment of today’s observations, we have seen the highest levels of family voting at any election in our 10-year history of observing elections in the UK.

“We rarely issue a report on the night of an election, but the data we have collected today on family voting, when compared to other recent by-elections, is extremely high.

“In the other recent Westminster parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby we saw family voting in 12% of polling stations, affecting 1% of voters.

“In Gorton and Denton, we observed family voting in 68% of polling stations, affecting 12% of those voters observed.”

Democracy Volunteers said they attended 22 of the 45 polling stations in the constituency, spending 30 to 45 minutes in each, and witnessed family voting in 15 of the 22 polling stations observed.

The group said they observed a sample of 545 individuals casting their vote and saw 32 cases of family voting in total, including nine cases in one polling station.

But the council hit back that no issues had been reported and said it was “extremely disappointing” that Democracy Volunteers waited until after the close of polls to make the claims.

A spokesperson for the acting returning officer at the by-election said: “Polling station staff are trained to look out for any evidence of undue influence on voters.

“No such issues have been reported today.

“If Democracy Volunteers were so concerned about alleged issues they could and should have raised them with us during polling hours so that immediate action could be taken.”

Angeliki Stogia (Peter Byrne/PA)

The contest in the Greater Manchester constituency is seen as a major test for Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership.

Labour won Gorton and Denton in 2024 with more than half the vote but polling suggested the party’s candidate Angeliki Stogia faced a tight three-way battle with Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin and the Greens’ Hannah Spencer.

The result, expected on Friday morning, is likely to have implications for May’s local and devolved elections and shape the political landscape ahead of the next general election.

Victory would buy the Prime Minister some breathing space after a period in which his leadership has been questioned and Labour’s popularity has plummeted.

Defeat would be likely to reignite speculation over efforts to replace him.

Labour has sought to paint the contest as a straight fight between it and Reform, but a loss to either Reform or the Greens would undermine its claim to be the safest anti-Reform option.

The party acknowledged that by-elections are challenging for those in power.

Matt Goodwin (James Speakman/PA)

In a statement released as polls closed, Labour’s political lead for the contest, Andrew Western, said: “Angeliki Stogia and our fantastic Labour team have run a positive local campaign focused on bringing communities together in Manchester and Tameside, firmly rejecting the toxic politics of Reform’s Matthew Goodwin.

“By-elections are always difficult for incumbent governments and this one has been no different.

“The politics of anger and easy answers offered by Reform and the Greens won’t deliver the change communities want to see on the cost of living, or on fixing our NHS.”

The Greens expressed confidence that their vote had “held up well”.

A party source told the Press Association: “We feel like we’ve thrown everything at this election. We’ve given it our all.

“I think at the very least we can say we’ve given Labour the scare of their lives in what not so long ago was considered one of their safest seats in the country.”

Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common, a research company and consultancy, said the outcome would have “huge consequences going forward for narratives” even if it may rest on “a handful of votes”.

He told the Press Association: “If the Greens win, or come second to Reform with Labour in third, it becomes much harder for Labour to run that so-called (Emmanuel) Macron strategy. Essentially, you have to hold your nose and vote for us, because otherwise you’ll let Reform in, which I think they’re relying on.

Hannah Spencer (Peter Byrne/PA)

“On the flip side, if Labour win, you know, it kind of turbo-charges that strategy for them.

“If Reform are able to sneak through the middle, it would suggest that tactical voting is either cancelling each other out or just isn’t enough to stop Reform.”

Mr Tryl added that if Reform is trumped by the other parties, their national polling lead “doesn’t matter if the other parties can coalesce to block them”.

Zack Polanski’s Greens also pitched themselves as the only option for anti-Reform voters, creating uncertainty for those keen to vote tactically.

Mr Tryl said the Greens’ and Labour’s campaigns “left voters more confused” with claims and counter-claims about who was best placed to keep Mr Farage’s party at bay.

The contest was triggered by former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne standing down for health reasons.