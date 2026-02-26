British Museum offers ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ to see Bayeux Tapestry

More than seven million people are expected to have the “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of seeing the Bayeux Tapestry in London after tickets go on sale in July.

Tickets to see the tapestry at the British Museum will go on sale on July 1, and around 7.5 million people are expected to visit as it returns to UK soil for the first since it was made almost 1,000 years ago.

It is expected to be one of the most popular events in the museum’s history.

The Bayeux Tapestry will be on display at the British Museum (Alamy/PA)

George Osborne, chairman of trustees at the British Museum, described the tapestry as a “defining piece of our nation’s history and a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience”.

Tickets to see the 70 metre-long tapestry will first be available for entry on dates between September and December.

Two further ticket releases will be made in October and January for access between January to March, and April to July 2027.

Former Conservative chancellor Mr Osborne said: “This will be without doubt the biggest year in the museum’s history – as we expect 7.5 million people to visit as the Bayeux Tapestry returns to UK soil for the first time in 1,000 years.

“I hope people mark their calendars and seize the chance to see it when it arrives, in what promises to be an extraordinary moment for the country.”

The tapestry depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle Of Hastings, which saw William the Conqueror take the English throne from King Harold and become the first Norman king of England.

Polling carried out for the museum reveals more than three-quarters (76%) of the public believe that “1066 is an important part of British history and people should learn more about it”.

Meanwhile, four out of five (82%) are supportive of school trips and encouraging of visits to the museum to see the tapestry while it is in the UK.

French ambassador Helene Duchene, British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan, and George Osborne, chairman of trustees at the British Museum, at Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)

British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan said: “The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most important cultural artefacts from the medieval world and has been a source of inspiration and wonder for generations.

“It’s difficult to capture just how exciting and rare the opportunity to display the tapestry in the UK is.

“I’m glad we’ll now all be able to share in that excitement as people book their tickets and travel to London to take part in what is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest cultural events the British Museum has hosted – one for the ages.”

To mark the announcement on Thursday, a special advertisement was unveiled at Piccadilly Circus in central London, where Mr Cullinan and Mr Osborne were joined by the French ambassador, Helene Duchene.

The piece has been on display at the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Bayeux in the Normandy region of France since 1983.

The site is now closed for renovation and the tapestry will return there once it is finished.

Visitors are advised to sign up to the British Museum newsletter to receive ticket updates.