Alleged killer ‘Nasty’ left ‘traumatised’ by death of deaf woman, court told

An alleged killer nicknamed Nasty has denied punching a deaf woman and leaving her to die in the street, telling jurors he has been “traumatised” by what happened.

Duane Owusu allegedly threw Zahwa Mukhtar out of an overcrowded Mercedes car and felled her with a single strike to the neck in the early hours of August 16 last year.

Giving evidence in his murder trial at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Owusu said he had only “pushed” her to ensure she did not get back in the car.

He said: “I had no intention to cause any harm.

“I’m still traumatised by the fact she passed away. I’ve not stopped thinking about it.”

Zahwa Mukhtar died in the early hours of August 16 last year (James Manning/PA)

The defendant and his friends had come across 27-year-old Ms Mukhtar after going to a rave in Hackney, east London.

Owusu said the atmosphere had been generally “friendly” as they inhaled laughing gas from balloons in the early hours.

Ms Mukhtar had appeared to be drunk and on drugs but seemed “happy”, if a “bit wild”, the defendant said.

When they headed home to Dagenham, the victim jumped in the car too and sat on Owusu’s lap, jurors heard.

A “stupid argument” broke out between her and two other women which “escalated into a brawl” in the car, he said.

Owusu claimed Ms Mukhtar had pulled one of the women’s hair and threatened to “stab” and “kill” someone.

Michael Borrelli KC, defending, asked: “Did you perceive that as a real threat to produce a knife and stab someone?”

Owusu replied: “I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what she was capable of.”

He told jurors that he took the victim’s phone because he thought she would escalate the situation by filming them.

He then asked the driver to stop because things had “gone too far” and he planned to call her an Uber, jurors heard.

Owusu said he threw her mobile phone out in a bid to eject Ms Mukhtar from the car.

He told jurors: “I was agitated she was refusing to get out of the car and holding onto me.”

In CCTV shown to jurors, Ms Mukhtar could be seen sitting on the pavement and Owusu allegedly kicking out twice.

He denied aiming for her head or making any contact, saying: “I was trying to kick her legs away to create distance from the car back wheel.

“I had no reason to kick a young lady in the head.”

The 27-year-old suffered fatal brain injuries (James Manning/PA)

After Ms Mukhtar got up, Owusu said he “pushed” her.

He denied using a clenched fist, saying: “I was not trying to cause any harm or danger.

“I just had enough. I just wanted to de-escalate and be done with it.

Mr Borrelli said: “It was not your intention to cause her any serious harm. Did you intend to cause her any harm at all?”

Owusu said: “No. I just shoved her out of the way to get in the car first.

“I didn’t think it was anything serious. I thought because she had been drinking and on drugs, she had lost her balance as well.

“I believed I had de-escalated the situation and thought we should just go and drive.

“I didn’t believe she was hurt bad. I thought she would get up and get her phone.”

Having left Ms Mukhtar on the ground, the Mercedes came to the attention of police after Owusu opened a door while it was still moving.

Owusu said his concern then turned to the cannabis in his pocket and and the prospect of a police search.

Mr Borrelli said: “Is it possible for you to tell the court now what you were thinking about Ms Mukhtar?”

Owusu said: “Initially, when the police stopped us, my mind completely switched, I was worried about police searching my home address.

“It crossed my mind she could be walking down the road at any moment and say something to the police.”

The defence barrister said: “Did it enter your head that she was lying fatally injured?”

Owusu said: “No, not at all. I did not believe she was hurt severely or badly.”

After dealing with the stop-and-search, officers found Ms Mukhtar after two members of the public reported a woman a short distance away down the road.

She had suffered a fractured skull and brain injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owusu, 36, from Dagenham, denies murder and the alternative charge of manslaughter.

The Old Bailey trial continues.