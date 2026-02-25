Sussexes start two-day Jordan visit with roundtable summit on refugees’ needs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun a busy two-day visit to Jordan by sitting down with key figures working to support the humanitarian needs of refugees in the country and wider region.

Meghan and Harry joined a roundtable discussion hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with individuals from leading bodies like the United Nations and many of its agencies, diplomatic representatives, and donors.

The couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 for personal and financial freedom, travelled to Jordan at the invitation of the WHO’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The pair began their two-day trip in the Jordanian capital Amman (Aaron Chown/PA)

The director general warmly welcomed the couple on the steps of the WHO’s country office in the Jordanian capital Amman, kissing and hugging the duchess who wore a white jacket and matching trousers and also embracing the duke.

During their two-day visit the Sussexes will meet Jordanian leaders and senior health officials, engage with WHO teams, visit frontline health and mental health programmes and meet World Central Kitchen staff co-ordinating food relief for Gaza from Amman.

They will also visit the social development organisation Questscope’s youth centre to hear from young people participating in creative and wellbeing programmes.