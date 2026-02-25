Starmer voices concern after ‘serious incident’ at Manchester mosque

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed concern after the arrest of a man for allegedly entering a mosque in Manchester during Ramadan prayers carrying multiple weapons including an axe.

The Prime Minister said he understood the incident would be worrying for Muslim communities.

The suspect, a white man in his 40s, was with another man, a black male, who entered Manchester Central Mosque in the Victoria Park area of south Manchester at around 8.40pm on Tuesday.

The first suspect was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they are not treating the incident as terror-related.

Sir Keir said: “I am concerned to hear of the incident at Manchester Central Mosque last night. I know this will be worrying for Muslim communities, especially during Ramadan, a time of peace and reflection.

“My thanks go to the volunteers and emergency services for their quick response.

“We have provided up to £40 million funding for additional security at mosques, Muslim schools and community centres, and will continue to act to ensure communities are able to live without fear.”

In a statement, the mosque said a “serious security incident” had occurred during prayers.

The statement added: “A white male entered the mosque wearing a hi-vis jacket carrying a large bag.

“He was accompanied by a black male, both entering the mosque at the same time.

“The mosque volunteers spotted the suspicious bag containing an axe, which was placed into the main hall of the mosque by the assailant.

“The white male was escorted to a separate room by volunteers and was found to have been carrying multiple weapons including a hammer and a knife. He was eventually arrested by the police.

“The black male left the mosque shortly before police arrived, after it became apparent that the situation had been contained. To our knowledge, he has not yet been arrested by Greater Manchester Police.

“All relevant information and CCTV footage has been passed on to the police who are continuing their investigation.

“The Muslim community in the UK has experienced a notable rise in threats and hostility over recent years. The increase in Islamophobic incidents is a serious concern, and greater resources are urgently needed to address this growing and real risk.

The incident occurred at Manchester Central Mosque (Alamy/PA)

“We will continue to co-operate fully with the police and urge all mosque attendees to remain vigilant.

“Congregants are advised to travel in groups where possible and to ensure that children are not left unattended.

“The swift and responsible actions of our volunteers played a crucial role in containing the situation. Without their intervention, the consequences could have been far more serious.”

Superintendent Simon Nasim of GMP said: “Yesterday evening officers attended a local mosque after it was reported that two men were acting suspiciously and carrying an offensive weapon while people were worshipping during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We have swiftly arrested one individual and officers are working to locate the second man. No threats were made and thankfully, no-one was injured.

“You may notice an increased presence of patrols in the area while our inquiries continue. Please feel free to chat with our officers and let them know your concerns.

“There’s no place for weapons on our streets and we are committed to ensure all our communities feel safe to worship in peace and go about their daily lives without fear.

“Anyone committing such offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Afzal Khan, the local MP for Rusholme, said: “I am deeply concerned about the incident that occurred at Manchester Central Mosque last night, whereby two individuals entered the mosque with weapons.

“Thankfully, everyone is safe, no-one is hurt, and Greater Manchester Police have arrested one of the suspects.

“I’m in touch with the mosque leadership, the mayor of Greater Manchester, and the Prime Minister about this incident.

“Just this week, the Chancellor and Home Secretary announced more funding for protecting mosques, and this incident demonstrates once again why this funding is so vital.

“This is the consequence of far-right politicians scapegoating Muslims. This is Islamophobia, plain and simple.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses to help with inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GMP on 101 or through the LiveChat function on the force’s website. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.