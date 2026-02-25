Starmer takes aim at rivals in final PMQs before Gorton and Denton by-election

Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to take aim at Reform UK and the Green Party on the eve of a critical by-election expected to be a major test of his leadership.

Labour faces an uphill fight to retain the previously solid Greater Manchester constituency of Gorton and Denton, which is due to go to the polls on Thursday.

Speaking at PMQs, Sir Keir hit out at the Green’s “reprehensible” drugs policy, while also demanding Reform leader Nigel Farage apologise for “death threats” made to a Labour MP.

Labour won the seat in 2024 with a majority of 13,413 and more than half the vote, but the party’s popularity has plummeted since Sir Keir entered No 10, with recent polls suggesting the incumbents are neck and neck with Reform and the Greens.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (front left) and Reform UK’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Matt Goodwin (front right) (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Wednesday, Sir Keir attacked Mr Farage over a Facebook post shared by Simon Evans, Reform’s deputy leader of Lancashire Council, which featured a picture of Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet.

The post also included a comment, which the Guardian reports said: “You dozy cow, you should be shot.”

Mr Evans later deleted the post and issued an apology on Facebook that he did “did not notice the accompanying text” and had made “a genuine mistake”.

In the Commons, the Prime Minister said: “When death threats were made against (Mr Farage), I stood at this despatch box and condemned them outright.

“If he has any decency or backbone, he will stand up, apologise, condemn the comments and sack the individual in his party.”

Mr Farage offered no apologies at PMQs, instead asking a question about Labour’s Chagos Islands plans, and accusing Sir Keir of having no concern over the human rights of indigenous Chagossians.

The Prime Minister accused Mr Farage of having “neither the decency nor the backbone” to condemn the post, and also hit out at Reform’s Gorton and Denton candidate, Matt Goodwin.

“A man who says anyone who isn’t white cannot be English,” Sir Keir said.

“No wonder he’s been endorsed by Tommy Robinson.

“It doesn’t represent our country, and anybody who wants to stand against that hatred and division should vote Labour.”

Sir Keir appeared to be referring to comments Mr Goodwin previously made on X, which said: “It takes more than a piece of paper to make somebody ‘British’.”

Green Party Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Hannah Spencer (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Labour leader also criticised the Greens, saying: “The Green Party’s policy isn’t just irresponsible, it’s reprehensible, legalising cocaine, heroin, ketamine and the date rape drug, GHB, a drug which we know is used to spike drinks for women.”

He said the policy would “shatter lives” and increase anti-social behaviour.

Hannah Spencer, the Green Party’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate, has previously said she thought “decriminalising is a conversation that we need to have”.

Mr Polanski has said he wants to “legalise, regulate and control drugs”, arguing for a “public health approach by public health professionals”.

The Prime Minister’s political spokesman said: “This by-election is a straight fight between Labour and Reform, between the only party that can bring communities together, that wants to bring communities together, and Reform, which wants to tear them apart.

“A vote for the Greens, or any candidate other than Labour, just risks letting Reform’s Tommy Robinson-backed candidate in through the back door.”

Asked how he could make that claim when polls indicate the Greens might actually stand a better chance of success, the spokesman pointed to the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which Reform won from Labour by just six votes.

“We cannot risk that being repeated,” the spokesman said.

Asked if Labour was confident of victory, the spokesman said: “We’re focused on fighting for every vote at the moment, you’ve seen that this week with the Prime Minister visiting the constituency. You’ll see that again tomorrow when you see many more Labour activists out there.”