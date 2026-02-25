Sir Keir dodges calls to release flight logs related to Epstein

Sir Keir Starmer has dodged calls for a public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein and his possible use of British airports to traffic girls into the country.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for the Government to release all flight logs and documents regarding the paedophile financier.

It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to six police forces demanding investigations into whether the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used jets, funded by the taxpayer, and RAF bases during his time as trade envoy to meet up with the convicted sex offender.

However, Sir Keir insisted at Prime Ministers’ Questions on Wednesday that any police investigations should take their course first.

Andrew and former US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson were both arrested and released on bail earlier this month over their alleged links with Epstein.

Speaking at PMQs, Sir Ed said: “The former prime minister Gordon Brown has raised deeply shocking concerns that Jeffrey Epstein may have used British airports and even RAF bases to traffic young women and girls in and out of our country. This is appalling.

“The Prime Minister knows that I agree with Gordon Brown that there needs to be a full public inquiry into all this.

Lord Peter Mandelson outside his home in north-west London (James Manning/PA)

“If he does not agree with Gordon Brown, will he at the very least commit to releasing the flight logs and related documents?

“Or, will he wait for the House to force the Government to do that?”

Sir Keir responded: “I think it’s important to appreciate there’s obviously a police investigation going on.

“And I think it’s right, and I’m sure he agrees with this, that that has to go wherever the evidence takes it, and we have to let that investigation run its course before deciding what next action needs to be taken.”

New fencing is erected at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor has relocated following his departure from Royal Lodge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Ed said he agreed a police investigation should take priority, but said it does not need to rule out a public inquiry or the release of the flight logs.

On Tuesday, ministers agreed to release files related to the appointment of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as trade envoy in 2001.

The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

The former prince was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week, before being released under investigation.