Senior officer apologised to family ‘personally’ over Aberfeldy murder failings

A senior police officer said she has apologised to the family of Brian Low “personally” for failings that led to his murder being treated as a medical incident for five days.

Speaking outside the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon, Detective Chief Superintendent Lorna Ferguson acknowledged the investigation into Mr Low’s death “fell short of what Police Scotland and the public rightly expects”.

Ms Ferguson was speaking after David Campbell was found guilty of murdering Mr Low by gunning him down with a shotgun on a country track near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, in February 2024.

Mr Low’s body was found by a local man about 8.30am the following day.

During the trial it emerged Detective Constable Mark Chance, who was one the first police officers on the scene, concluded Mr Low’s injuries were consistent with a fall, despite the fact he had suffered around 30 injuries from shotgun pellets.

Pellets also fell from Mr Low’s body bag when it was brought to a mortuary.

Ms Ferguson said: “We acknowledge that there were failings at the beginning of this investigation, during that initial period.

“We’ve acknowledged that, we’ve apologised for that, and I have taken the opportunity to apologise to the family personally in relation to that.

She said she has personally met Mr Low’s partner Pam Curran twice, and that “she knows the initial response was not to the standard we’d expect.”

David Campbell was found guilty of murdering Brian Low on a country track near Aberfeldy in 2024 (COPFS/PA)

She continued: “I’ve apologised to her, I’ve sat with her, and I’ve explained everything through with her, and she’s very accepting of that, and very gracious and humble as well, and thankful.”

Asked whether Mr Low’s family accepted the apology, she replied: “I believe they have, yes”.

Ms Ferguson said the failings in the investigation have led to a “complete review of all policies and procedures around attendance at unexplained deaths”.

Asked whether she thought anybody should lose their job over the incident she said: “I believe in learning. Learning has been delivered, like I’ve said.

“The PIRC (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner) has reviewed the circumstances.

“I can’t comment on that side of things, but it’s learning.

“We’ve reflected upon it, and we move on.”

Asked whether the force still had confidence in Detective Constable Chance she simply repeated that “it’s a learning culture”.

She continued: “I’m sure (Detective) Constable Chance has taken the learning on board and will move on from this.”