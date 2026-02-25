MSPs to back Holyrood Budget that Shona Robison says will ‘make lives better’

MSPs will approve the Scottish Government’s Budget for the coming year – with Finance Secretary Shona Robison insisting her tax and spending plans will “make lives better for people in Scotland”.

She spoke out ahead of the final vote on Holyrood’s Budget on Wednesday evening, saying the proposals would help improve the NHS and also assist those struggling with the cost of living.

But a deal with the Scottish Liberal Democrats, together with Labour having already made clear its MSPs will abstain in the vote, means the minority SNP government can be certain of getting its 2026-27 Budget package through the Parliament.

However Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson Craig Hoy said that MSPs “must belatedly come to their senses and vote down the SNP’s reckless and unfair Budget”.

Scottish Tory finance spokesperson Craig Hoy urged MSPs to reject the Budget amid concerns about the rising cost of benefits (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He raised concerns about the “ballooning benefits bill”, saying that SNP ministers are in “complete denial” about this and expect “hard-working Scots to continually pick up the tab for it”.

Warning that “Scotland faces a welfare timebomb”, the Tory said: “Benefits spending must be reined in so that bills can finally be cut for scunnered Scots taxpayers.”

Ms Robison however said the Scottish Government’s package of measures “is focused on delivering for the people of Scotland – driving improvements in our NHS and providing real support with the cost of living”.

Speaking about the Budget plans, she said these would “continue to improve access to healthcare with funding for a network of 16 walk-in GP clinics open seven days a week, and expands our landmark efforts to eradicate child poverty by increasing the Scottish child payment”.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison insisted her tax and spending plans will ‘make lives better’ for Scots (Mike Boyd/PA)

The Finance Secretary added: “The Budget will make lives better for people in Scotland and our plans mean that 55% of taxpayers can expect to pay less income tax than in the rest of the UK.”

Ms Robison, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s vote, said: “It is a Budget worthy of support and I urge Parliament to back it today.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Jamie Greene said he would back it after “securing £300 million in funding for a range of Lib Dem priorities including business rates relief, social care, young entrepreneurs, hospices and our vital colleges”.

Mr Greene said: “When it became clear that this Budget would pass anyway because Labour walked away from the negotiating table, the Scottish Liberal Democrats promised that we would squeeze it for every penny to deliver for people across the country – and that is exactly what we have done.

“Neither the Scottish Conservatives nor Scottish Labour got a penny because neither cared about using their leverage in opposition to fight for more money for their priorities.”