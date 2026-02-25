Movie lovers given a bite at Jaws movie prop and Star Wars memorabilia

The harpoon gun used by the actor Robert Shaw in the classic movie Jaws is expected to fetch as much as half a million US dollars (£370,000) when it is offered at auction.

The prop, presented a year after the 1975 film’s landmark 50th anniversary, is accompanied by its original case and carries an estimate of 250,000 to 500,000 dollars (£185,000 to £370,000)

Also due to go under the hammer at Propstore auction house in Los Angeles next month is the Fenwick fishing rod with reel used by Shaw’s Quint character in an encounter with the ferocious shark in the Steven Spielberg movie.

The rod is estimated to sell for between 75,000 and 150,000 dollars (£55,000 to £110,000).

A lightsaber prop from the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens is on sale (Handout/PA)

The auction is taking place from March 25 to 27 and will also feature a selection of Star Wars pieces, including a light-up C-3PO head from 1980s’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, which has a pre-sale estimate of 350,000 to 700,000 dollars (£260,000 to £520,000).

Also on offer is Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), seen during Rey’s confrontation with Kylo Ren, which carries an estimate of 50,000 to 100,000 dollars (£35,000 to £75,000).

An arena helmet and mask worn by a character in Sir Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic Gladiator (2000) is expected to fetch between 125,000 and 250,000 dollars (£90,000 to £185,000).

A golden ticket from the 1971 adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory has an estimate of 80,000 to 160,000 dollars (£60,000 to £120,000).

The ‘Tigris of Gaul’ helmet was worn by Sven-Ole Thorsen in the 2000 film Gladiator (Andrew Matthews/PA)

And a Wilson volleyball used by Tom Hanks in 2000’s Cast Away is for sale with an estimate of 150,000 to 300,000 dollars (£110,000 to £220,000).

The three-day event will offer more than 1,550 lots available for worldwide bidding, with a combined pre-sale estimate of nine million dollars (£6.5 million).

Propstore chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said: “This auction brings together some of the most significant artefacts in cinema history, spanning landmark films, iconic characters, and extraordinary moments of filmmaking.

“The inclusion of the Jaws harpoon gun and fishing rod is particularly special, as pieces from this film almost never surface at this level.

“At Propstore, we see ourselves as caretakers of film history, and it’s always rewarding to help place these remarkable items into new collections where they can be preserved and appreciated for generations to come.”