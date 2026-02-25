Man jailed for at least 19 years after killing baby stepson in fit of rage

A man has been jailed for at least 19 years after shaking his baby stepson to death in a fit of rage.

Thomas Morgan, 29, murdered five-month-old Jensen-Lee Dougal at the family home in Swansea when he became angry following an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

At Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Stacey said Morgan had shaken Jensen-Lee in a violent attack that left him with extensive injuries.

Jensen-Lee Dougal was five months old when he died (South Wales Police/PA)

The court previously heard the baby died in hospital after suffering catastrophic brain damage, numerous fractures and extensive retinal bleeding to both of his eyes.

Morgan had been in a relationship with Jensen-Lee’s mother, Jordan Dougal, and was treated as the baby’s stepfather at the time of the murder.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Morgan “seriously abused the trust placed in him” by shaking Jensen-Lee in an “extremely violent attack” on March 30 2024, the day before he died.

Morgan had argued with Georgia Griffiths, his former partner, earlier that day, and was left alone with Jensen-Lee while the baby’s mother, Jordan Dougal, went to work.

Ms Rees told the court that Morgan was “full of rage” following the dispute with Ms Griffiths.

“It is clear that this abusive exchange had flipped some kind of switch in Thomas Morgan,” she said.

“By the time he was alone with Jenson-Lee, he was angry and aggressive and in no state of mind to be caring for a young baby on his own.”

While at work, Ms Dougal received a call from Morgan in which he told her the baby was choking and had stopped breathing, the court heard.

The five-month-old was taken to hospital but found to have a “devastating” brain injury and was taken off life support the following day.

Morgan denied inflicting serious injuries on Jensen-Lee and said he tried to save the baby after he fell ill in his care, believing he had choked on his own sick.

Thomas Morgan was jailed for at least 19 years at Swansea Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

However, he was found guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

On Wednesday, Mrs Justice Stacey sentenced Morgan, of Gorseinon, Swansea, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years.

She said: “Ms Dougal felt lucky that you had come into their life and trusted you with Jensen-Lee.

“We have no way of knowing exactly what happened as you have lied to the police and to everyone that you have spoken to since.

“What we do know is that… You shook Jensen-Lee so violently that you caused extensive injuries.

“The violent shaking with Jensen-Lee’s head moving back and forward quickly accelerating and decelerating may have been very brief but it was hard enough to cause his extensive internal head injuries that caused his death.”

In a statement after the sentencing, Jensen-Lee’s mother Jordan said: “Jensen-Lee was just five months old when his life was taken. He was completely innocent and entirely dependent on the adults around him to keep him safe.

“Since Jensen-Lee’s death, my life has been permanently changed. I live with overwhelming grief, trauma and emotional pain.

“I never had the chance to hear Jensen-Lee say he loved me. I will never hear him call me ‘mammy’. I will never see him take his first steps, speak his first words, start school, or grow into the person he was meant to be.

“Those moments were not just lost – they were taken.

“Due to what Thomas Morgan did, I have also received a life sentence, but mine is one of grief.

“Jensen-Lee will never be forgotten. I love you, Jensen-Lee.”