Man due in court in connection with Kerry sheep farmer death investigation

A man is due in court in relation to the investigation into the death of Kerry sheep farmer Michael Gaine.

Mr Gaine, 56, was last seen alive on the morning of March 20 last year when he bought phone credit in a shop in Kenmare.

After weeks of extensive searching involving Irish soldiers, the Coast Guard and the Garda water unit, Mr Gaine’s partial remains were found at his farm on May 16.

On Tuesday, gardai said they had arrested a man aged in his 50s in connection with the investigation into Mr Gaine’s disappearance and death.

He was detained for questioning at a Garda station in Kerry under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gardai said the man was due before Tralee District Court charged in relation to the investigation.