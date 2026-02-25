He would walk 3,000 miles: Campaigner starts World Cup ‘tartan trek’ across US

A mental health campaigner has set off on a 3,000-mile charity trek across the US ahead of the World Cup.

Craig Ferguson hopes to reach his destination in Boston in time for Scotland’s World Cup opener on June 14 against Haiti.

He set off from Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles on Tuesday on the start of the Craig Ferguson’s Tartan Trek challenge, which will see him walk across 10 US states wearing a kilt.

He is aiming to raise £1 million for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

Craig Ferguson set off with his friend Matt Allan at Glasgow Airport (Francesca Morrison/PA)

It comes after his previous endurance challenge when he walked from Glasgow to Munich to align with the Euros in 2024 in aid of men’s mental health.

Mr Ferguson said it is “hard to describe the emotion of finally setting off” as he stepped out on Tuesday.

The Tartan Army fan said: “This is by far the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on – 3,000 miles, a marathon a day, for 104 days straight.

“Mental health affects every family around the globe, including my own. If walking across America in a kilt gets people talking, donating and reaching out for support, then every single step will be worth it.

“I want to arrive in Boston not just having crossed the country, but knowing I’ve made a real difference.”

Scottish actor and presenter Ross King was at the start line to wave him off on Tuesday, while the St Andrew’s Society of Los Angeles Pipe Band played to give him a send-off.

Mr Ferguson will be supported throughout the challenge by Matt Allan, who he has been friends with since the age of five, and who will drive the support vehicle.

He will pass through places such as Monument Valley and the Las Vegas Strip on the trek as he makes his way east towards Massachusetts.

Hazel McIlwraith of SAMH said: “We are incredibly grateful to Craig for taking on such an extraordinary challenge in support of SAMH.

“The funds raised through the Tartan Trek will help us continue delivering life-changing mental health services across Scotland.

“At a time when demand for support is growing, initiatives like this truly can save lives.”

Anyone wishing to support Craig’s Tartan Trek or follow the journey can find out more at www.thetartantrek.co.uk.