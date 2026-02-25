Gorton & Denton by-election: The milestones and numbers to watch for

History could be made at the Gorton & Denton by-election on Thursday, where Labour is hoping to defend the seat from strong challenges by Reform and the Greens.

Opinion polls suggest the contest is too close to call and any of the three parties has a chance of winning.

Here, the Press Association looks at some of the records that could be broken and milestones that could be set once all the votes in Gorton & Denton are counted.

– If Labour loses, it will be the first time in nearly 100 years that the Gorton area of Manchester has not been represented by an MP from Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

When the Gorton & Denton constituency was created at the 2024 general election, it replaced much of the previous seat of Manchester Gorton.

Labour held Manchester Gorton continuously from 1935 to its abolition in 2024.

Between 1937 and 1942, the seat was held by William Wedgwood Benn, father of the former Labour cabinet minister Tony Benn and grandfather of the current Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

More recently, Manchester Gorton was represented in the House of Commons by Sir Gerald Kaufman, who held the seat for 34 years from 1983 to his death in 2017.

– If Labour wins, it will be the first time in nearly 20 years that the party has successfully defended a seat at a Westminster parliamentary by-election while it has also been in government.

Labour failed to defend the seat of Runcorn & Helsby in Cheshire in May 2025, in what was the first House of Commons by-election of this Parliament, losing to Reform by just six votes.

The most recent instance of Labour retaining a seat at a Commons by-election while also being in government was in November 2008, in Glenrothes, Fife.

– Labour won a majority in Gorton & Denton in 2024 of 13,413, which was just outside the party’s top 50 biggest wins at the general election.

This is smaller than the Labour majority of 14,696 at Runcorn & Helsby that was overturned by Reform in 2025.

Labour is defending a slightly larger lead in the share of the vote at Gorton & Denton than it was at Runcorn & Helsby, however.

Andrew Gwynne won Gorton & Denton for Labour in 2024 with just over half of the votes cast (51%), 37 percentage points ahead of Reform, which was a distant second on 14%.

The Greens finished third on 13%, the Workers Party of Britain fourth on 10%, and the Conservatives fifth on 8%.

Labour was 35 percentage points ahead of Reform at Runcorn & Helsby at the 2024 election, winning 53% of the vote, while Reform received 18%.

– If Reform wins Gorton & Denton, it will have done so on a larger swing in the share of the vote (around 18.5 percentage points) than the swing the party needed at Runcorn & Helsby (around 17.5 points).

A swing of 18.5 points would be the equivalent of a net change of 19 in every 100 people who voted Labour in 2024 switching directly to Reform.

A win for Reform would bring its number of MPs in the House of Commons to nine, level with the SNP.

If Reform finishes with more than 38.7% of the vote, it will be the party’s highest ever vote share at a by-election.

– If the Greens win the seat, it will be the first time in history the party has won a by-election for the House of Commons.

It will also be the first time the Greens have won a Commons seat in the north of England.

The Greens currently have four seats: Brighton Pavilion, which the party has held since 2010; and Bristol Central, North Herefordshire, and Waveney Valley – straddling the border of Norfolk and Suffolk – all of which it won for the first time in 2024.