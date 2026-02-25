Ex-gamekeeper guilty of murdering former colleague with shotgun

An ex-head gamekeeper has been found guilty of murdering a former colleague with a shotgun on a country track.

David Campbell, 77, killed Brian Low, 65, on February 16 2024, having previously disabled CCTV cameras at his home in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

Both men had worked at Edradynate Estate, where Campbell was head gamekeeper between May 1984 and February 2018, and Mr Low was a groundsman between August 2000 and February 2023.

Campbell attacked Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.

Mr Low was shot at about 4.52pm on February 16 and his lifeless body was found by a local man at about 8.30am the following day.

On Wednesday, a jury at the High Court in Glasgow found Campbell guilty of murder in a majority verdict, after more than two days of deliberations.

Brian Low was found to have suffered around 30 injuries from shotgun pellets (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Campbell, who appeared in court dressed in a dark-coloured suit, showed no reaction as the verdict was read out.

During a nearly three-week trial, the court heard Campbell had harboured a “festering grievance” against Mr Low, believing him to have planted evidence on the estate to frame him for the alleged illegal poisoning of birds of prey.

On the day of the murder, after disabling the CCTV cameras at his home, Campbell travelled to the scene of the killing on his wife’s e-bike, wearing a “hooded jacket” and armed with a shotgun carried in a bag slung on his back.

CCTV footage from the afternoon of February 16, shown to the court during the trial, showed a hooded cyclist at 4.18pm heading down a road towards the track where the shooting occurred, and then coming back the other way shortly after 5pm.

In his closing speech on Friday, prosecutor Greg Farrell told the jury: “There, using his shotgun, he shot Brian Low, hitting him on the face, chest and neck, and left him for dead.

“Brian Low was out with his dog Millie, going about his ordinary peaceful life. He was left to die on that track alone.

“That shotgun blast killed him within minutes, or perhaps seconds. Brian Low had no chance. He was unarmed and unaware.

The case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This was a brazen, brutal and planned execution at a rural spot, a cowardly ambush motivated by nothing more than sheer malice.”

He added: “David Campbell was an expert shot. He hunted Brian Low down like he was quarry.”

Campbell changed the bicycle’s tyres in the days following the killing, but soil samples taken from elsewhere on the bike showed it had been at the scene of the murder.

Mr Low’s death was initially deemed non-suspicious – which one police witness accepted had been a “glaring mistake” – and it was not until five days later that police began treating it as murder.

This was despite the fact Mr Low was found to have around 30 injuries from shotgun pellets and that pellets fell from his body bag when it was brought to a mortuary.

Campbell initially faced a total of eight charges but on Friday seven of these were withdrawn, leaving just the single charge of murder.

Campbell had denied murder, claiming he was at home in Aberfeldy at the time of the murder, but this was rejected by the jury.

Campbell is due to be sentenced later on Wednesday.