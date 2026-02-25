Call for more police help from Manchester mosque after ‘concerning’ axe incident

The chairman of a Manchester mosque has asked for increased police presence after what the Prime Minister called a “concerning” incident when an armed man arrived during Ramadan prayers.

Hammad Khan spoke after the arrest of a white man in his 50s, who had gone into Manchester Central Mosque wearing hi-vis and had with him an axe, knife and hammer.

Greater Manchester Police say they have not declared it a terrorist incident but are working with Counter Terrorism Police to investigate.

Hammad Khan, chairman of Manchester Central Mosque (Pat Hurst PA)

The suspect is being held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and class B drugs.

A second man, a black male, who is believed to have been with the suspect but left before officers arrived, is now being hunted by police.

Mr Khan said volunteers kept the suspect talking until police arrived and arrested him, where he shouted, “I’m not a terrorist!” according to one man who was present as he was taken away.

Mr Khan said the suspect was “very calm” and had been spotted visiting the mosque, in the Victoria Park area of south Manchester, before last night.

However, after entering the mosque around 8.30pm on Tuesday, where around 1,500 people were saying Ramadan prayers, an axe was spotted in his bag and he was ushered into an office by volunteers and police called.

He had a knife and a hammer on him, along with “other materials” relating to the Second World War and some newspaper cuttings.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the incident at Manchester Central Mosque was a cause for concern (Kin Cheung/PA)

Mr Khan added: “His demeanour was very calm.

“He wasn’t under the influence of anything at all. I also understand he was also carrying some other materials with him relating to World War Two, also some newspaper cuttings, which the police have.

“The volunteers obviously kept the conversation going in very amenable way to ensure the situation did not escalate in any way.”

Mr Khan said he had asked police for an increased police presence around all the local mosques after an increase in hate mail and threats.

He added: “I was disappointed that we didn’t have visible presence.

“I stressed prior to the month of Ramadan we needed police presence because prayers go on to late at night.”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am concerned to hear of the incident at Manchester Central Mosque last night.

“I know this will be worrying for Muslim communities, especially during Ramadan, a time of peace and reflection.

“My thanks go to the volunteers and emergency services for their quick response.

“We have provided up to £40 million funding for additional security at mosques, Muslim schools and community centres, and will continue to act to ensure communities are able to live without fear.”

In a statement, the mosque said a “serious security incident” had occurred during prayers and the Muslim community more generally had experienced a rise in threats and hostility in recent years.

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “We were called at around 8.40pm to concern from security staff at the mosque about a white man in a high-vis jacket carrying a bag with an axe inside.

A general view of Manchester Central Mosque in south Manchester where the incident happened (Richard McCarthy/PA)

“The man had reportedly claimed to be in the mosque to do work on the building, but staff had no knowledge of this.

“They rightly acted on their suspicions and called police.

“There was no suggestion that he made any threats or confronted members of the congregation.

“However, we understand the concern that this suspicious and concerning behaviour caused.

“We quickly responded to the scene where we searched the suspect, arrested him and seized weapons, including an axe, a knife and class B drugs.

“The suspect, a white man in his 50s, is under arrest on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and class B drugs.

“At this time, it is not clear what the circumstances or intent, if any, was around this incident.

“I know this uncertainty can cause concern, but it is key that we have the time to question the suspect and speak to as many witnesses as possible to understand the nature of this incident.

“To ensure we are appropriately exploring every line of inquiry, we are working with detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing North West, but it has not been declared a terrorist incident.

“We are taking this very seriously and have increased patrols around mosques at what we know is a really important time for Muslim communities as they come together during Ramadan.

“We’re reviewing all available CCTV and body-worn video to identify a second man, a black man, who was reported as acting suspiciously in the mosque at the same time as the suspect.

“He is described as approximately in his late 40s, with an athletic build and short stubbled facial hair.

“He was wearing a grey hoody with the hood up, a navy blue jacket with that hood also up (double hood), blue tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact GMP on 101 or through the LiveChat function on the force’s website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.