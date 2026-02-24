Teenager hailed as hero at inquest after losing life in bid to save friend

A teenager has been hailed “a hero” as he died in an attempt to save a “stressed” friend who jumped on to a rail line.

Jordan Everett, 16, tried to push Joshua Myers, 16, to safety from an oncoming train but both were struck and died from their injuries at the scene at Poynton railway station in Cheshire.

The pair were among a group of friends who had gathered at a skate park in the evening of July 3 last year before Joshua climbed over a gate on to the rail platform and descended on to the track.

Cheshire Coroner’s Court heard that Joshua, of Handforth, Cheshire, stated he wanted to kill himself and that Jordan, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, jumped down when he saw the lights of an oncoming Avanti West Coast train.

HM Senior Coroner for Cheshire, Jacqueline Devonish, said CCTV footage showed it was a matter of seconds before the lights of the train were first seen and the impact.

She said: “They could not have moved fast enough with a train coming at that speed.

“Jordan was thinking solely about saving his friend.

“His act of selflessness in trying to save his friend is to be commended.”

Joshua Myers, 16, who died on a railway line (Family handout/British Transport Police/PA)

Concluding his death was an accident, she told the youngster’s mother, Nicola: “I am terribly sorry for your loss and to other members of your family and friends.

“I know you wanted him to be hailed a hero for what he did.

“Well, he was a hero.”

Earlier at a separate inquest held at the court in Warrington, Ms Devonish concluded that Joshua died of misadventure.

She ruled: “Joshua was shouting he wanted to kill himself and he climbed down from the platform but there was no evidence he intended to take his own life but rather was under the influence of alcohol that caused him to be impulsive.”

She said his behaviour was likely to have been contributed to by a number of stresses in his life including peer pressure, bullying and outstanding allegations made against him to the police.

The inquest heard the investigation involved a claim of sexual assault but no charges had been brought.

Ms Devonish went on: “We know he was inebriated that night. He had been having a very stressful time. Being bullied at school, bullied in the community, bullied online.

“It is a lot to cope with for anyone, let alone a teenager.

“His friends were all aware of it and were trying to protect him as well as his family of course.”

She also passed on her condolences to Joshua’s family and told them it was “a very sad case”.