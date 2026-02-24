Police end searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home

Searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, Royal Lodge, have now ended, Thames Valley Police said.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Detectives continued to search his former home in Windsor, Berkshire, over the weekend and into Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the force confirmed searches at the Berkshire property had ended.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing.

“It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”