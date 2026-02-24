Minister says enforcement of border system for UK visitors is ‘vital’

Enforcement of a border system for visitors to the UK starting from Wednesday is “vital”, a minister has said.

Home Office minister Mike Tapp urged anyone planning a trip to the UK to “ensure they are travel-ready”.

From Wednesday, visitors to the UK will need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), which is a digital permission to travel introduced in October 2023.

They cost £16 and permit multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months over two years or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever is sooner.

Those without an ETA will not be able to board their flight, ferry or train.

British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, are exempt from the requirement.

Mr Tapp said: “The ETA scheme is a vital part of our work to strengthen the UK’s border security, helping to deliver a more efficient and modern service that works for both visitors and the British public.

“I’d urge anyone wanting to travel to the UK to ensure they are travel-ready and have the right permission, to make their journey much smoother.”

The policy change means dual nationals now need to use a British passport (Alamy/PA)

The policy change means dual nationals – who could previously enter the UK using their non-British passport – will need a British passport or to pay £589 for a certificate of entitlement.

Some dual nationals have said enforcement of ETAs is being brought in at short notice and was poorly communicated.

There are fears that holidays or work trips could be affected if people cannot get a passport or certificate of entitlement in time.

The Home Office previously said public information advising dual nationals to carry the correct documentation has been available since October 2024, and a “substantive communications campaign” has been running since 2023.

There are plans to increase the cost of an ETA to £20 at an unspecified future date.