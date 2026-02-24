Mandelson arrest sparked by ‘baseless’ claim he planned to leave UK, lawyers say

Lord Peter Mandelson’s arrest for misconduct in public office was prompted by “baseless” claims he was planning to leave the country, his lawyers have said.

The former cabinet minister was arrested on Monday and later released on bail.

He has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.

His law firm Mishcon de Reya said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening: “Peter Mandelson was arrested yesterday despite an agreement with the police that he would attend an interview next month on a voluntary basis.

“The arrest was prompted by a baseless suggestion that he was planning to leave the country and take up permanent residence abroad.

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion. We have asked the MPS for the evidence relied upon to justify the arrest. Peter Mandelson’s overriding priority is to cooperate with the police investigation, as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name.”