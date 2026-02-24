Man arrested in relation to murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

A man has been arrested in relation to the investigation into the murder of Kerry sheep farmer Michael Gaine.

Mr Gaine, 56, who had farmland near Kenmare, was reported missing on March 20, 2025.

A month later, gardai announced the missing person probe had been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

After weeks of extensive searching, with the assistance of the Irish Defence Forces and specialist gardai, Mr Gaine’s partial remains were found at his farm in Carrig East on May 17.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder on May 19, and was held for questioning for a day before being released without charge.

On Tuesday, gardai said they had arrested a man aged in his 50s in connection with the investigation into Mr Gaine’s disappearance and death.

He is being detained at a Garda station in Kerry.

The investigation is being led by the Kerry Division of the Serious Crime Unit and is supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

An Garda Siochana said it continues to liaise with and support the family of Mr Gaine through family liaison officers.