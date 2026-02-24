Lord Advocate gave Swinney details of Murrell charge in March 2025, papers show

Scotland’s Lord Advocate revealed details of the case against former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell to John Swinney almost a year ago, new papers have revealed.

While details of the allegations against Nicola Sturgeon’s former husband only became public knowledge earlier this month, it emerged last week that Dorothy Bain KC had sent an email to the First Minister outlining the charges in January.

However it has now emerged she gave details of the case to Mr Swinney, who is also the SNP leader, 10 months earlier in March 2025.

The Scottish Conservatives said the new document – published by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), shows “sleekit Swinney” was getting “secret information” about the “highly sensitive” case against Murrell.

Labour said the “bombshell documents raise far more questions than they answer for John Swinney and his Government”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie claimed the SNP Government “is drowning in sleaze and cover-ups”.

First Minister John Swinney was given details of the case against Peter Murrell by the Lord Advocate (PA)

She added: “John Swinney received crucial information almost a year ago, while journalists and the public were kept in the dark.”

It emerged on Tuesday that Ms Bain had contacted the First Minister on March 20 2025, saying Crown counsel had decided Murrell should appear in private in court “charged with embezzling over £460,000 from the SNP”.

Murrell stands accused of embezzling almost £460,000 from the SNP between August 2010 and January 2023. He had been expected to appear at the High Court in Glasgow for a preliminary hearing on February 20 but this was moved to May 25 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The Tories are now demanding Ms Bain – who as the senior legal adviser to ministers is also part of the Scottish Cabinet – must return to Holyrood to answer questions from MSPs.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “It’s shocking to now discover that the Lord Advocate tipped off John Swinney about details of the highly sensitive criminal case against Nicola Sturgeon’s husband almost a year ago.

“While she gave Mr Swinney this dubious private briefing, the Crown Office was refusing to provide the same details to the public and the media who were kept in the dark.

“Sleekit Swinney should explain why he failed to come clean about getting this information almost a year ago.

“And when the Lord Advocate was being questioned in Parliament last week, why did she not come clean about her previous disclosure?

“This bombshell revelation adds to the existing stink and now explains why Mr Swinney has become increasingly shrill in his desperate attempts to deflect attention.

“The Lord Advocate must return to Parliament and give a full statement and straight answers to many outstanding questions.”

“The people of Scotland deserve transparency from our Government and they need to know that all criminal cases are handled impartially and without political interference.

“The Lord Advocate must explain why she told John Swinney information that the Crown Office refused to make public, and well before any indictment was concluded.”

She also said the First Minister “must come clean and tell us why he was given this information and whether he or his Government applied pressure on our justice system to ensure he was clued up on this case”.

Tory MSP Douglas Ross spoke out in Holyrood to demand a new statement from the Lord Advocate.

He said: “For almost a year the only person not involved in this criminal trial to have information about the scale of alleged embezzlement was Scotland’s First Minister and the leader of the SNP.

“Why did the Lord Advocate feel the need to provide that information to the SNP leader in March of last year, and then again in January this year?

“We need to hear from the Lord Advocate in this chamber to answer these questions.”

He told parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey that if he does not agree to a statement, he would “stand up here every day until the Government concede”.

Mr Dey however made clear to MSPs he had “no intention” of scheduling a statement by the Lord Advocate on Tuesday.

He told Mr Ross if he wants a statement, he should raise the issue with the Parliament’s business managers.

Speaking about the information made public by the Crown, he added: “Last week the Lord Advocate undertook to provide further information for this Parliament, she does this today, extensive information, fulfilling her commitment, and she is pilloried again by Douglas Ross.”

Crown agent John Logue, chief executive of COPFS and Scotland’s most senior professional prosecutor, said: “The Lord Advocate has updated Parliament in line with the commitment she gave last week.

“Throughout, she and all prosecutors involved have acted in accordance with their legal duties.

“It is now important that the legal processes are allowed to run their course, so that the issues can be determined fairly and properly in court.

“The Lord Advocate has reiterated that she exercises her authority independently of any other person, and that there is a live case before the courts which must not be put at risk of prejudice.”

Speaking about the Murrell case, a COPFS spokesperson said: “Scotland’s prosecutors act independently and in the public interest in all cases.

“COPFS understand there is significant interest in this matter, which is active under the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

“The provisions of this Act protect the integrity of proceedings, preserve access to justice for victims, and secure the rights of people accused of crime.

“Anyone publishing items about active cases is advised to exercise caution as material must not be commentary or analysis of evidence, witnesses or accused. Contempt of Court carries penalties of up to two years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

“The Lord Advocate and Solicitor General were not involved in decisions on this case.”