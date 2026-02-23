Jury begins deliberations in trial of ex-gamekeeper accused of murder

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of an ex-head gamekeeper accused of gunning down a former colleague on a country track near Aberfeldy.

David Campbell, 77, is accused of murdering Brian Low, 65, on February 16 2024, having allegedly previously disabled CCTV cameras at his home in the Perthshire town in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

Both men had worked at Edradynate Estate, where Campbell was head gamekeeper between May 1984 and February 2018 and Mr Low was a groundsman between August 2000 and February 2023.

Campbell is accused of shooting Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.

His body was found by a local man at about 8.30am on February 17.

During a near three-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow, the jury heard police initially treated Mr Low’s death as non-suspicious, and only began treating it as murder five days later.

This was despite the fact Mr Low had around 30 injuries from shotgun pellets, and that pellets fell from his body bag when it was brought to a mortuary.

Addressing the jury ahead of its deliberations on Monday, judge Lord Scott instructed them to “try this case dispassionately, and (try) the case on the evidence and the evidence alone”.

He added: “It is not in dispute that Brian Low was killed, and that the killing was murder.

“What is in dispute concerns identification, and whether the Crown has proved that it was the accused who murdered Brian Low.”

The case is being heard at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

During the trial the jury was told Campbell had harboured a “festering grievance” against Mr Low, believing him to have planted evidence on the estate to frame him for the illegal poisoning of birds of prey.

On the day of the alleged murder, Campbell is alleged to have switched off the CCTV system at his home in an alleged attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

The 77-year-old is then said to have travelled to the scene of the alleged killing on his wife’s e-bike, wearing a “hooded jacket” and armed with a shotgun carried in a bag slung on his back.

On Friday the court was shown CCTV footage showing a hooded cyclist riding down a road towards the track where the shooting occurred at 4.18pm, and then coming back the other way shortly after 5pm.

It is alleged Mr Low was shot at about 4.52pm on February 16 – the time his phone is said to have stopped recording movement.

In his closing speech on Friday, prosecutor Greg Farrell told the jury once Campbell reached the scene, “using his shotgun he shot Brian Low, hitting him on the face, chest and neck, and left him for dead.

He continued: “Brian Low was out with his dog Millie, going about his ordinary peaceful life. He was left to die on that track alone.

“That shotgun blast killed him within minutes or perhaps seconds. Brian Low had no chance. He was unarmed and unaware.

“This was a brazen, brutal and planned execution at a rural spot, a cowardly ambush motivated by nothing more than sheer malice.”

Campbell’s lawyer Tony Lenehan KC contested a number of points in the prosecution’s case, including the timing of the alleged killing, and the claim his client is the cyclist in the CCTV footage.

Delivering his closing speech on Friday, he said in February 2024 Campbell had a “nice life” and a “loving partner”, and that in the hours before the alleged killing he had been on the phone to the council’s planning department asking about changing his garage doors.

He questioned whether it was “remotely likely” his client would have harboured such an animus against Mr Low that he would “throw everything away” by killing him, so many years after the event that is said to have triggered it.

Campbell had originally faced eight charges, including murder, breaches of the peace and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

However on Friday all but the murder charge were dropped.

Campbell denies murder, saying he was at home in Aberfeldy at the time of the alleged crime.