Ex-Amazon executive Doug Gurr to be next CMA permanent chairman

Former Amazon executive Doug Gurr is set to be the next permanent chairman of the UK’s competition regulator.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle named Mr Gurr as his preferred candidate to be chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Mr Gurr took on the role on an interim basis at the start of last year, replacing former chairman Marcus Bokkerink following disputes over the Government’s strategy for the watchdog.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle named Doug Gurr as his preferred candidate (Yui Mok/PA)

In his year in the interim role, Mr Gurr has helped support Government efforts to focus on economic growth by reducing red tape for firms in some areas.

The CMA is currently overhauling its approach to scrutinising mergers and acquisitions, after accusations it was impacting business growth in the UK.

Mr Kyle said: “Under Doug Gurr’s leadership as interim chair, the CMA is playing a key role in delivering the Government’s pro-growth agenda, ensuring the UK is a place where businesses can grow and invest with confidence.

“I look forward to Doug leading the delivery of the CMA’s three-year strategy to drive economic growth and improve household prosperity.”

Mr Gurr was Amazon’s country manager for the UK until 2020, when he left the US retail tech giant to become a director of the National History Museum.

Doug Gurr, right, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and botanist Dr Sandy Knapp at the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London in September 2025 (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He will appear before Parliament’s Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday before his appointment is officially ratified.

On Monday, Mr Gurr said: “The Government have been clear in their commitment to delivering economic growth and improving household prosperity.

“I have enjoyed my time at the CMA and can see a clear contribution we can make here through promoting competition and protecting consumers.

“It would be both a pleasure and a privilege to continue this important work.”