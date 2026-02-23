Ethics watchdog to investigate minister Josh Simons over think tank allegations

The Prime Minister’s ethics watchdog will investigate Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons following allegations a prominent think tank, which he ran before entering government, paid for a probe into journalists.

Labour Together is accused of paying PR firm Apco Worldwide £36,000 to look into the background of journalists in 2023, when Mr Simons was its director.

The journalists had covered the campaign group’s failure to declare more than £700,000 in donations.

Mr Simons, Labour MP for Makerfield in the North West, has faced calls to resign from his ministerial post.

The issue has been referred to independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said.

Sir Keir Starmer previously said he “didn’t know anything about this investigation”, which had been ordered by Labour Together, before instructing the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts”.

In the Commons on Monday, Mr Jones said: “That work has now concluded and the facts have been reported to the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister has been advised that the matter should be referred now to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, which the Prime Minister has done today.

“This is not a new process, but a continuation of the process the Prime Minister has started, and the Prime Minister will make a judgement when he has received the advice from the independent adviser.

“This will happen very soon, and his advice to the Prime Minister will be made public in the normal way.”

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones gave an update to the Commons on Monday (PA)

Mr Jones insisted freedom of the press is a “cornerstone of our democracy”, and the Government is committed to upholding and protecting that freedom.

Labour Together is said to have hired Apco Worldwide, which then allegedly investigated reporters from The Sunday Times, The Guardian and other outlets to identify their sources after reports emerged about the think tank.

The PR firm’s probe is said to have resulted in a 58-page report, which included details designed to discredit reporters who had looked into campaign finance breaches by the think tank.

The think tank was fined £14,250 in September 2021 over late reporting of donations, totalling £730,000 between 2017 and 2020, after referring itself to the Electoral Commission.