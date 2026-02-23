Australian PM says he would back removal of Andrew from line of succession

The Australian prime minister has written to Sir Keir Starmer to say his government would back “any proposal” to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession.

The former prince was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office after being accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

In his statement to Prime Minister Sir Keir, Anthony Albanese said Andrew was facing “grave allegations”, adding: “Australians take them seriously.”

Andrew spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday while officers searched his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk before he was released under investigation.

Mr Albanese’s letter read: “In light of recent events concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, I am writing to confirm that my government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.

“I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation.

“These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously.”

Elsewhere, retired civil servants told the BBC Andrew used taxpayers’ money for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

One ex-civil servant said they refused to pay to cover the costs of a massage for Andrew, but was overruled by senior staff, telling the broadcaster: “I thought it was wrong… I’d said we mustn’t pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway.”

A former Whitehall official, who oversaw finances, separately told the BBC they had “absolutely no doubt” about the authenticity of the claim after having seen similar expenses for his overseas trips.

Anthony Albanese has written to the PM (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a video-taped interview under oath in 2009, Epstein’s former Florida housekeeper Juan Alessi said Andrew would have “daily massages” when he visited the disgraced financier.

Speaking about the alleged use of taxpayers’ money for massages during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, the whistleblower who spoke to the BBC said: “I can’t say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong.”

The separate Whitehall official, who said Andrew claimed for excessive flights, hotel rooms and charges for his entourage, told the broadcaster: “I couldn’t believe it… it was like it wasn’t real money, they weren’t spending any of their own money.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Department for Business and Trade should open its files on Andrew if they relate to “allegations of misconduct in public office”.

She told the Press Association: “Prince Andrew would have been given that because it could open doors, but if there is anything in these allegations of misconduct in public office, then all the files should be released and investigated.”

Ahead of opposition day in the House of Commons on Tuesday, The Liberal Democrats said they may seek a debate to further scrutinise Andrew’s former role as the UK’s trade envoy.

A source within the political party said they were considering how to use opposition day to “secure more transparency and parliamentary scrutiny”.

On Monday, the source said: “This is a complex and fast moving situation, and the police must be allowed to get on with their important work.

“But we are carefully considering how best to use our opposition day to secure more transparency and parliamentary scrutiny around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his role as trade envoy, in the public interest.”

Calls have grown from a range of public figures for a wider probe into Andrew’s past dealings with Epstein.

He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne, and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

The UK Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the PA understands.