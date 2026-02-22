Three people dead and four injured in Co Tyrone road crash

Three people have died and four others were injured in a three-car crash in Co Tyrone in what has been described as a “very dark day”.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Armagh Road near Moy at about 10.20pm on Saturday night, the PSNI said.

Two men aged 31 and 48 and a 23-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while four other people were injured.

Three of the injured are still receiving medical treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said three cars were involved in the collision: a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong described what happened as “a very dark day for families who have been plunged into shock and mourning”.

Ms Armstrong said she sends them her “deepest sympathies and sincere condolences”, adding they must be “totally at a loss to comprehend the scale of this tragedy”.

The Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader said: “The toll of the loss of life in this incident has shocked the local community and many will be holding those impacted in their thoughts and prayers today.

“My thanks go to the PSNI and emergency services who attended the scene and transferred those affected for medical treatment.”

Police say inquiries are continuing and have asked anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them.

The Armagh Road at Moy remains closed.