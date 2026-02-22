Police searches expected to continue at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s arrest

Police searches are expected to continue into Monday at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his arrest.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The Prince of Wales made his first public appearance since Andrew’s arrest (Jaimi Joy/PA)

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance since the arrest, attending the Bafta awards on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the event, William said he was not in a “calm state”.

The royal couple chatted to representatives from Bafta and the Southbank Centre before taking their seats in the star-studded auditorium for the awards ceremony.

William told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, that he had yet to see Hamnet.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment,” he said.

“I will save it.”

Detectives continued to search Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire, over the weekend in an investigation led by Thames Valley Police.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Searches are expected to continue into Monday.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to convicted sex offender Epstein, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Calls have grown from a range of public figures for a wider probe into his past dealings with the disgraced financier.

Asked whether the Government would consider the move, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky: “We’ll look at any sensible proposals that do come forward.

“But it’s premature at the moment, because we do have the police doing their work.

“They need to have the time and space to do so, as the King set out, no-one is above the law, and it’s right that the police go wherever the evidence takes them, so that has to be the focus at the moment.”

Conservative former security minister Tom Tugendhat said a special committee of MPs, peers and retired judges should be set up to investigate both Andrew’s and Lord Peter Mandelson’s links to Epstein.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has written to six police forces calling for an investigation into Andrew’s use of jets and RAF bases to meet with Jeffrey Epstein(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to six police forces calling for investigations into whether Andrew used jets, funded by the taxpayer, and RAF bases during his time as trade envoy to meet up with the convicted sex offender, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the Press Association understands.