King and Queen offer ‘heartfelt congratulations’ to Winter Olympics medallists

The King and Queen have offered their “most heartfelt congratulations” to the Winter Olympics medallists from Great Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement, Charles congratulated the Olympians on their “remarkable successes” and praised them for their “exceptional skill”.

He said: “As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes.

“Whether on the ice or amid Italy’s glorious snowscapes, you have demonstrated not only exceptional skill, but also the grace and camaraderie that embody the Olympic spirit at its finest.

“To those who did not reach the podium, from right across the Commonwealth, please know that you, too, can return home with proud hearts and heads held high.

“Every performance, often in the face of great personal risk, was a testament to your courage, commitment and awesome athleticism, all of it made possible with the tireless work of your support teams on the ground and back home.

“As we express gratitude to the people of Italy for hosting such a magnificent celebration, and turn our attention to the Winter Paralympics to come, your collective achievements have dazzled and inspired audiences across the globe – among them, we hope, the Olympian stars of the future. Charles R.”

Great Britain’s Kyle Waddell, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Bruce Mouat with their silver medals following the Men’s Curling final against Canada (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain enjoyed its best-ever Winter Olympics at the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina.

Matt Weston won a gold medal in the men’s skeleton and then partnered with Tabby Stoecker to land the mixed team title.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale collected another gold in the mixed team snowboard cross.

Bruce Mouat led the men’s curling team to silver and Zoe Atkin rounded off the competition with ski halfpipe bronze.

The monarch is head of state for Canada, Australia and New Zealand.