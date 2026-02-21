MPs to consider inquiry into trade envoy role after Andrew’s arrest

An influential group of MPs will meet to consider launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, it is understood.

The Business and Trade Committee will discuss its options on Tuesday amid the police investigation after allegations were made against the former prince following the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Any inquiry would start by focusing on potential governance issues within the wider system and lessons to be learned, avoiding specific commentary on Andrew until there is no risk of prejudicing criminal proceedings, the Press Association understands.

MPs could also consider looking more broadly at the appointment and accountability of UK trade envoys at the meeting, which was first reported by the Guardian newspaper.

Andrew’s 10-year stint in the role generated a great deal of controversy.

Dubbed “Air Miles Andy” amid criticism of his globe-trotting, he was accused of over-using helicopters at taxpayers’ expense, in particular to attend golf-related dinners as a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

As a roving ambassador, one of his first tasks was a post-September 11 trip to New York, but Andrew faced a backlash for attending a party during his stay.

Andrew occupied the trade envoy role for 10 years (Toby Melville/PA)

His relations with Timor Kulibayev, son-in-law of the president of Kazakhstan, were scrutinised after Mr Kulibayev purchased the former duke’s Sunninghill Park home for £3 million more than its £12 million asking price in 2007.

And he also faced questions over his connections to politicians in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Libya and Turkmenistan.

The King’s disgraced brother spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday on Thursday before being released under investigation following accusations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time in the role.

Detectives continued to search his former home – Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire – on Friday.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to Epstein, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.