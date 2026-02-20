‘We can win again’, Badenoch tells Scottish Tories

Kemi Badenoch has told members at the Scottish Tory conference the party can “win again”, despite a recent poll putting them in joint fourth.

Mrs Badenoch sought to rouse the party faithful during her final conference speech before May’s election in Scotland.

The leader – who has been in post for just over a year – said she was elected to “renew this great party”, a process which is “well under way”.

“Under my leadership, we are building a new Conservative Party,” she said.

“A party fit for the 2030s, underpinned by our timeless Conservative principles.

“Unlike anyone else in British politics, we are a party with a plan to get Britain working again.

“So let me tell you, we are going to win again, we are going to save this country from a path of economic suicide that is led by the Labour Party in Westminster and by the SNP here in Scotland and we are going to bring the good times back to Britain.”

She added: “We need to spread the word that to stop an SNP majority, people need to vote Scottish Conservative and Unionist on their peach ballot paper.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch addresses the Scottish Conservative party conference at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We did it in 2016 we did it in 2021 and we need to do it again this year.”

She urged party members to “follow our principles”, adding: “We have to show people here in Scotland that if they care about aspiration, if they care about family and their neighbourhoods, the Conservatives are the party that share your values.

“We’ve got to tell them that, we have to show them that these aren’t just slogans, but that we also have the plan to back them up.”

A poll this week projected that the party could sink to as low as 11 seats – joint fourth with the Lib Dems.

Speaking to journalists after her speech, Mrs Badenoch was asked if she would retain her confidence in Scottish leader Russell Findlay if the forecast comes to fruition.

She reiterated that Mr Findlay was the best person to be Scotland’s first minister, describing him as a “serious person” and a “man of integrity”.

While Mr Findlay said: “The Scottish Conservatives have been written off in the past, we’ve proven them wrong.

“We proved them wrong in 2016, we proved them wrong in 2021 and I’m looking to prove them wrong again.

“I’m intending to go absolutely nowhere.”