Warfare is changing faster than ever, says Defence Secretary

Warfare is changing faster than ever and our technology must keep up, the Defence Secretary has said.

Speaking at Cardiff Castle on Thursday, John Healey stressed the importance of developing new autonomous and uncrewed systems, such as drones.

He appeared alongside Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens and First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan to announce the Wales defence growth deal, which aims to make it easier for small businesses in Wales to secure defence contracts.

Mr Healey said: “The result will be more opportunities for young people in Wales, more jobs for workers in Wales, more investment in businesses in Wales, and more battle-winning technology made in Wales for our armed forces.

(l to r) Jo Stevens, John Healey and Eluned Morgan during a visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

“This is a nation which takes great pride in our armed forces and with very good reason.

“We have the finest sailors, pilots and soldiers, but the war in Ukraine now reminds us of this hard truth that an armed forces is only as strong as the industry and the innovators that stand by.

“Technology is changing the nature of warfare faster now than at any time in history.

“So, developing uncrewed digital technology is not just an optional extra, it’s absolutely essential for our own future defence.”

“Through this deal, we want to set out to begin the process of onshoring their production here in the UK, here in Wales,” he added.

“And in turn, ensuring that the war-fighting readiness of our own armed forces and those of our Nato allies will be secure for years to come.”

As part of the £50 million deal, a new defence technical excellence college is expected to open next year, in order to train more engineers in Wales.

The deal also seeks to expand drone testing by widening air corridors across central Wales.

Lady Morgan said: “We’ve got some really talented companies in Wales with skills, abilities, we have universities, further education colleges, that are ripe to take advantage of these opportunities.

“What we know is the world is a pretty unstable place at the moment, and clearly we need to recognise that means that we may need to spend more on defence.

“I want to make sure Wales gets our fair share.”