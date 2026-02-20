‘Unprecedented’ demand for jewellery helps retail sales surge in January

Retail sales surged last month in the biggest rise for more than a year and a half as online retailers experienced “unprecedented” demand for jewellery and strong orders of sports supplements amid the New Year health-kick.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity bought, rose by 1.8% in January, up from growth of 0.4% in December and the largest increase since May 2024.

The rise was far better than expected, with most experts having forecast only a slight 0.2% increase for last month.

The ONS said online jewellers reported that demand “hit unprecedented levels” last month, with demand booming in recent months as gold prices jumped to record levels above 5,000 US dollars an ounce (£3,718).

Gold and silver have been boosted as investors target “safe haven” assets amid geopolitical uncertainty.

January sales were also helped by New Year resolutions sparking robust demand for sports supplements online, while the ONS added it was a good month for auctions of artwork and antiques.

In the three months to January, sales rose 0.1%, with the ONS revising down its estimate for November to a fall of 0.4% from the 0.1% drop previously recorded.

Experts said the latest data showed consumer confidence had rebounded following autumn budget uncertainty that weighed on retail sales in November.

Online sales rose by 3.4% last month and by 19.6% year-on-year, while non-food shops also fared well with sales up 2.2% against a 1.2% increase for food shops.

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, said the sales rebound last month “suggests that consumers are opening their wallets again as budget uncertainty recedes”.

He added there were “good reasons to be hopeful for retail sales over the rest of the year” as interest rates are expected to come down further, possibly as soon as next month.

Mr Pugh said: “Confidence should continue to improve this year as inflation and interest rates come down and the housing market picks up.

“The big risk is a disruptive (Government) leadership contest which resurrects the spectre of tax rises and dampens confidence again.”

The retail sales performance will give hope of better conditions for retailers after a tough start to the year, with a raft of firms collapsing into administration, such as accessories retailer Claire’s, The Original Factory Shop, Quiz and footwear brand Russell and Bromley.

Soaring costs and subdued consumer spending have taken their toll on the high street.

Julie Palmer, managing partner at BTG, formerly called Begbies Traynor, said: “Whilst the increase at the start of the year is very promising, and perhaps suggests that consumers held off until they fully understood how the budget was going to affect their finances, retailers will want to see consistency and certainty to the landscape going forward.

“Undoubtedly, retailers have had a tough past 12 months and after this bounceback all eyes will be on February’s sales figures to see whether this growth is sustained or temporary.”