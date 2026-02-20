Police continue searches after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released from custody

Detectives will continue their searches of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home in Berkshire following his release from custody after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was held on Thursday morning following allegations made against him after the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested, was held in custody for around 11 hours before he was released under investigation by Thames Valley Police.

A car carrying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrives at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday evening (Mathilde Grandjean/PA)

The force said searches at a property in Norfolk – Andrew’s home on the Sandringham Estate – have now concluded. But, Thames Valley Police, the searches they were carrying out a Berkshire address – Andrew’s former home of Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate – will continue.

Andrew was pictured slouching and looking drained and exhausted in the back of a vehicle as he left Aylsham police station in Norfolk on Thursday evening.

He arrived back at Sandringham later, his car sweeping past waiting journalists.

On Thursday evening, Donald Trump said the arrest was “very sad”. The US President added: “I think it’s so bad for the royal family.”

Mr Trump, speaking to reporters as he headed to Georgia for an event, praised Andrew’s brother, the King, and said he “would be coming to our country very soon”.

He said: “When I see that, it’s a very sad thing. To see it, and to see what’s going on with his brother, who’s obviously coming to our country very soon, and he’s a fantastic man, the King, so I think it’s a very sad thing.”

The former duke was detained on his 66th birthday over allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations after emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show Andrew sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the disgraced financier.

One email from the files, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel.

Members of the media at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to show Andrew sent Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province in Afghanistan.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

It is understood that neither the King nor Buckingham Palace had been informed before the arrest on Thursday morning.

However, the Home Secretary was alerted to the arrest shortly before Andrew was taken into custody, it is understood.

Thames Valley Police denied briefing the Home Office before the arrest, but issued a statement from the National Police Chiefs’ Council to clarify that the NPCC did so.

The statement read: “In line with routine practice, the National Police Chiefs’ Council alerted operational colleagues within the Home Office of the arrest. This gave 30 minutes’ notice before Thames Valley Police made the arrest.”

At around midday, Charles released a statement in which he said the police “have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” he added.

The King carried on with his duties after Andrew’s arrest with planned ambassadorial in-person audiences in the Throne Room at St James’s Palace.

Maurice Makoloo, High Commissioner for Kenya, accompanied by Christine Asoma, during an audience with the King at St James’s Palace on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

While arriving at an engagement in The Strand, central London, Charles was met with questions about his brother which he did not respond to.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to support Charles’s statement.

Andrew became the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001.

He stepped down in 2011 amid the furore over his friendship with paedophile Epstein.