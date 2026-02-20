Memorial for abuse victims unveiled at Stormont after years of campaigning

The long-awaited unveiling of a memorial to victims of historical institutional abuse has been described by a campaigner as having “eased the weight” on her shoulders.

Margaret McGuckin was speaking after the official unveiling of the plaque at Parliament Buildings acknowledging children who suffered abuse at residential institutions over many decades in Northern Ireland.

It fulfils the final recommendation of the now deceased Sir Anthony Hart’s inquiry report in 2017, following compensation and an official apology to victims.

The plaque acknowledges the abuse suffered by those failed by organisations and the State, stating “these children deserved care, safety, and dignity — but many suffered harm instead”.

It also honours “all who suffered” and “recognises the commitment of victims and survivors who campaigned with courage and determination”.

Sir Anthony’s widow was among scores of victims and survivors, their supporters and MLAs who attended the event addressed by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Executive ministers delivered the official apology in the Assembly chamber in 2022.

Ms McGuckin, of Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia), said it had been a long battle, and campaigners have had to “fight every step of the way”.

“At last, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually happened,” she told the Press Association.

Margaret McGuckin of the Savia lobby group during a press briefing in the Great Hall at Stormont in 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It’s been a long battle, and a fight every step of the way from 2008 when we started this.

“Seeing an interview on TV of people who were in these institutions and that’s when I found for the first time, what they were talking about happened to me – because I believed I was a bad person.

“Then I realised what I suffered was abuse. To see this happen today, it’s nearly like I can rest my shoulders a bit because I was always hunched up ready for the next round of battle.

“I’ve been fighting all my life for this. I’m so happy for everyone here.”

Ms O’Neill said the day had been a “long time coming” and told those gathered that their “persistence has ensured the truth can never be buried or ignored”.

“You were all clearly failed by the State and by others who had a duty to protect you,” she said.

“The memorial plaque will stand as a permanent recognition of all of those failures, and of the responsibility of all involved.

“What happened to children was wrong, and for that I am deeply deeply sorry.”

She added: “Remembrance is not only about looking back, but it’s also about protecting children now and into the future.

“It’s about ensuring that the wrongs acknowledged here are never repeated.”

Ms Little-Pengelly acknowledged those present as well as those who had not lived to see the move.

“We are so very conscious that we cannot right the wrong that was done to you,” she said.

“But we do have a duty to do all that we can to work with you and support you.

“We recognise the importance of fulfilling the final recommendation of the Historical Abuse Inquiry report to honour all of those who have suffered.

“This plaque stands as a permanent reminder, to law makers, and to all of us of the consequences when systems fail children and responsibility to act when harm is known or suspected.

“We can’t change the past but we can face it with honesty and integrity.”

The redress board which awarded compensation to victims and survivors considered its final application this week.

It had considered 5,496 applications by January 31, and awarded some £116 million in compensation to that date.

Meanwhile negotiations continue with some of the organisations which ran the former institutions.

Some redress money has been received from the De La Salle Order, the Good Shepherd Sisters and Barnardo’s, and talks are ongoing with the Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis and the Irish Churches Mission.