Cosla hits out at increased ‘toxic online behaviour’ as councillors set budgets

The head of Scotland’s council umbrella body has called for people to be respectful amid an increase in abuse of councillors.

Shona Morrison, the president of Cosla, made the intervention on Friday, saying more abuse had been levelled at councillors as they set annual budgets – which include any increases to council tax and cuts to services.

In a statement, she said: “Cosla is concerned to see increasing levels of toxic online behaviour and abuse directed towards Scotland’s elected members, particularly in the wake of councils setting their budgets and council tax levels for the year.

“Councillors across Scotland are dedicated public servants carrying out their democratic duties on behalf of their communities.

“They deserve to do so free from intimidation, harassment, or personal attack.

“Budget decisions are taken locally, transparently, and with great care by councillors who have their communities’ best interests at heart and who work tirelessly to protect essential local services under financial constraint.

“Public debate and scrutiny are vital components of our democracy but abuse, intimidation, and targeted harassment have no place in that discussion.

“Cosla urges all individuals and organisations to engage respectfully, and to recognise that councillors are making incredibly difficult decisions as they work to safeguard essential local services within a national funding landscape that remains extremely challenging.

“In a world that feels increasingly fractured, building trust in our democracy is rooted in how we treat each other and to that end we welcome robust and open debate and discussion while remaining respectful.”