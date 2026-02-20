Care worker who recorded himself raping vulnerable women jailed for 21 years

A care assistant who filmed himself as he raped four vulnerable women has been jailed for 21 years.

Joshua Springer, 36, was initially arrested on suspicion of committing one rape last summer, after a colleague interrupted him as he carried out an attack.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that further offences were uncovered after Springer confessed he was a rapist to his mother, who contacted police.

Opening the case against Springer on Friday, Crown KC Paul Raudnitz said further evidence against the defendant was found when his phones were examined after his arrest.

Springer, of Cornstall Buildings, Stamford, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to nine counts of rape and three of making indecent photographs of children.

Mr Raudnitz told the court that Springer worked at a care home in Lincolnshire, with three of his victims being elderly women living in the county.

A younger victim living elsewhere in the country was also targeted and filmed by Springer.

When he was initially arrested at his home address, the court heard, he told police: “No way, this is one big misunderstanding, I can explain.”

But DNA evidence linked him to one victim, while his mother contacted police in July last year with “relevant information relating to her son” after he told her was a “rapist and borderline paedo”.

Mr Raudnitz said: “She had been speaking to the defendant over the phone on Facetime and he had told her, ‘mum, I’m guilty’.”

The court heard that Springer admitted he had filmed all four victims with his phone and that he was scared of the videos being found and “going to the jail for a long time”.

During subsequent police interviews, Springer, whose haul of more than 760 indecent images included several babies being attacked, told police: “I don’t know why I did it but I did.”

Mr Raudnitz said of the defendant’s police interviews: “He broke off to say that he had had sexual relations with four people. He had video recorded what had taken place on every occasion.

“He said he had been addicted to marijuana and alcohol for the past 10 years.”

Springer, who was cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon in 2005 and a public order offence in 2014, remained impassive in the dock as personal statements from relatives of the victims were read to the court.

The partner of one victim, who cannot be named to protect their loved one’s identity, told the court: “Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought this could happen to my wife.

“This horror is something I am going to have great difficulty with for the rest of my life.”

Anna Soubry, defending, accepted that Springer should be classed as a dangerous offender but urged the court to give the defendant credit for his guilty pleas.

She told the court in mitigation: “Frankly there is not a lot to be said.

“This defendant told his mother he was going to go to prison for a very long time. He was right… and has known from the outset that he will receive a very lengthy custodial sentence.”

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst said the victims were all particularly vulnerable due to their personal circumstances.

Filming the offences amounted to additional degradation, the judge said.

He told Springer: “There was a gross breach of trust. You specifically targeted particularly vulnerable victims.”

Springer was also required to register as a sex offender for life, made the subject of a lifelong sexual harm prevention order, and given a six-year extension to the licence period of his jail term.