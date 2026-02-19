Would your possessions be covered by insurance if thieves broke into your car?

Some motorists may find themselves out of pocket if valuable possessions such as mobile phones, laptops or precious documents are stolen from their car, an investigation by Which? has found.

The consumer champion’s analysis of policies indicates that, that while policyholders can usually assume the car itself is covered, the cover for possessions is less clear-cut.

It said that in its most recent survey of car insurance customers, one in 10 claims involved burglary or theft.

Which? said that when it reviewed 66 car insurance policies last November, most contained some level of personal belongings cover.

However, some people may find that only some of their specific personal belongings are covered. Which? found that handbags, shopping and pushchairs were covered by all 55 policies that included personal belongings cover.

But some did not cover certain valuables that might be attractive to thieves.

None of the 55 policies that included personal belongings cover that Which? analysed covered cash. One in seven (15%) did not cover tablets and the same proportion (15%) did not include laptops.

One in six (16%) did not include mobile phones. The vast majority did not cover credit cards or documents (93% and 98% respectively).

Most (95%) of the 55 policies with personal belongings cover did include cover for sports equipment such as golf clubs.

However, Which? cautioned that, even if certain belongings are covered in a policy, modest payout limits can still leave customers out of pocket.

Of the policies Which? checked, the most common claim limit was £300 or less, with a couple paying less than £100.

Which? did find, however that a handful of policies – from Axa, Moja, Saga and Swiftcover – were providing more than £1,000 for personal belongings.

Some people may find their belongings are covered by their home insurance.

When Which? reviewed 78 contents policies in July 2025, virtually all (97%) offered cover for personal possessions on someone’s person or stolen from a car.

This can usually be provided via an optional add-on, with cover often being broader and with higher limits, Which? said.

Most of the policies it looked at covered personal possessions away from the home with cover limits in the thousands of pounds, rather than hundreds and all included certain gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Most also covered cash, although with lower limits than for other possessions.

Reena Sewraz, a Which? Money expert, said: “In the event of vehicle theft, many motorists may assume their car insurance will be on hand to cover any resulting losses – but when it comes to items left inside the car, that’s not always the case.

“Our analysis found common high-value items are often excluded from policies, and even where protection is included, payout limits can be so low that drivers still face a significant shortfall.

“If you’re shopping around for a new policy, always check the Ts and Cs carefully to be sure it covers you for everything you would expect. If there are gaps in your cover, consider whether other policies – such as home insurance – might include protection for your valuables when you’re out and about.”

Fraser Lyall, general insurance policy adviser at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “Insurers understand how stressful it can be when a vehicle or personal belongings are stolen, and they are committed to helping customers get back on track as quickly as possible.

“Comprehensive motor insurance will generally cover your vehicle and its contents, and many home insurance providers also offer optional add‑ons to protect belongings when you’re away from home.

“We’d always encourage motorists to take simple precautions to reduce the risk of theft.

“This could include avoiding leaving high-value items in your car, keeping any belongings out of sight, and ensuring your vehicle is locked if left unattended.

“Motor insurance policies can differ in the features and benefits they offer, as people’s needs vary.

“Some policies may include limits or exclusions, so it’s essential that motorists take the time to understand their cover and ensure it meets their needs.

“If ever in doubt about what’s included, speak to your insurer who will be able to help.”

Here are some tips from Which? for protecting belongings left in a car:

– Check the terms of your policy and do not assume cover is provided. Not all car insurance policies cover belongings and this can be one of the features insurers cut out of cheaper policies.

– Check the cover limitations. “Personal belongings” may only cover specific items and a fraction of their value. Customers who are relying on car insurance for this cover should make sure the policy they have chosen leaves them adequately protected.

– Consider other forms of cover. If a car insurance policy is lacking, other kinds of cover may provide a safety net. People could consider adding their personal possessions cover to their home insurance if it is not already included. Other alternatives include gadget cover or mobile phone insurance.

– An insurer could still challenge a claim if it believes reasonable steps have not been taken to keep possessions safe, such as if belongings have been left in view while a car is unattended, or not secured in the boot or glove compartment. Most car insurance policies also have exclusions against theft if the car was left unlocked.