Police arrive at Andrew’s home on Sandringham Estate
By contributor Josh Payne, Press Association Chief Reporter
Published
Police have arrived at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the Sandringham Estate.
Pictures circulating online appear to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm in Norfolk on Thursday, with plain-clothed officers appearing to gather outside the property.
Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.