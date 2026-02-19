King carries on with duties in wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

The King carried on with his duties as monarch after he vowed the royal family would “continue in our duty and service to you all” in the wake of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Charles issued a statement on Thursday in which he insisted the “law must take its course” as he expressed his “deep concern” over allegations of misconduct in public office against his younger brother.

The King shakes hands with Francisco Lima Mena, ambassador of El Salvador (Yui Mok/PA)

The King stripped the former duke of his right to be a prince and his Duke of York title four months ago amid the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew’s links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested early on Thursday morning – his 66th birthday – by Thames Valley Police who are investigation claims relating to his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The monarch conducted his three separate in-person audiences at St James’s Palace at around midday on Thursday as planned.

Christine Asoma, accompanying Maurice Makoloo, clasps the King’s hand during the audience (Yui Mok/PA)

Dressed in a smart morning suit, Charles welcomed the Spanish ambassador Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, the ambassador of El Salvador Francisco Lima Mena and the Kenyan high commissioner Maurice Makoloo in the royal residence’s ornate red Throne Room.

Mr Makoloo was accompanied by Christine Asoma who clasped the King’s hands in hers and bowed as she met the monarch.

Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, ambassador of Spain, presents her credentials to the King (Yui Mok/PA)

In the ceremonies, the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioner to the Court of St James’s presented their letters of credence or high commission – known as credentials – to the King.

Charles earlier issued a statement after the arrest of eighth in line to the throne Andrew – an unprecedented development in modern times.

The King wrote: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The then-Duke of York (centre) and guests stand for the arrival of the King ahead of the coronation concert in Windsor in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

His message ended “Charles R.”