King attends London Fashion Week hours after Andrew’s arrest

The King upheld “duty and service” when he attended the first show of London Fashion Week, hours after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Charles joked and laughed with designer Stella McCartney when she showcased sustainable fashion products, and he was relaxed and at ease as he met creatives at stands displaying their clothes.

McCartney, who has known the King for a number of years, greeted him with a kiss, and after Charles appeared to ask after her father, former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, she joked: “He’s great, he’s great. You guys need to hang out.”

Earlier the King issued a statement saying “the law must take its course” and that the royal family “will continue in our duty and service to you all”.

His attempts to steer the monarchy through the crisis of his brother’s friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are being supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But the royal family’s reputation appears to be suffering, with a new Ipsos poll finding the favourability ratings of all members falling.

Charles’s visit to the show in central London was not publicised in advance and there were shouts, cheers and an audible intake of breath from members of the public when he arrived in a state limousine.

His departure was marked by a member of the press shouting what was thought to be a question, but Charles did not respond.

The King sat between British Fashion Council chief Laura Weir and Stella McCartney (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

McCartney was exhibiting sustainable British innovation and the King appeared interested in a plant-based feather used to decorate a dress.

The King presented the designer with a scarf and she organised a picture for a large group of the media, telling the King: “Let’s do a nice photo. Ready, OK, come on, cheesy smile.”

When she realised the scarf needed to be rearranged she said to Charles: “OK, I’ll do this, let me organise this, here you go, your majesty – ready, pull it,” and they both held the gift as they posed for the picture.

McCartney was announced as an ambassador for the King’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded in 2020 when he was Prince of Wales, to help the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

After chatting to Charles, she said: “Hey, I’ll take ambassador any day of the week, it feels great, I feel very proud to be the first ambassador of fashion for them and I’m very excited to do great things with the honour.”

Charles talks to Stella McCartney (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Asked if she was happy to see the King despite ongoing events, the designer replied “good try”.

The head of state took his seat in the front row for the show by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, while his brother Andrew spent the day being questioned by officers on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The King watched as models wearing everything from stylish black mini dresses to elegant outfits strutted past him in high heels, as a live band played and he chatted to McCartney beside him.

An Ipsos poll of 1,086 adults from February 13 to 16 found William’s favourability rating with the public had fallen eight points to 63% since a similar survey in November.

Kate had dropped seven points to 62%, Anne was down nine points at 53% down 9%, Charles’s rating fell five points to 48%, and Andrew’s stood at 5%, down four points.