British couple jailed in Iran ‘prepared to suffer to convey unjust treatment’

A British couple imprisoned in Iran have said they are “prepared to suffer” to convey to Iranian authorities their treatment is “unfair and unjust”.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been jailed for 10 years following their arrest in January 2025, which came while travelling through the country on an around-the-world motorcycle journey, and their detention on charges of espionage.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has labelled the sentence “completely appalling and totally unjustifiable”.

The couple, from East Sussex, who are being held in Tehran’s Evin prison, deny the allegations.

People walking down Whitehall on the one-year anniversary of Lindsay and Craig Foreman’s detention in Iran (Ben Whitley/PA)

They recently sent a letter to the Iranian authorities complaining about their treatment.

Speaking to the BBC by telephone from within Evin prison on Wednesday, before news of the sentencing had been released, Ms Foreman said: “It is a desperate attempt to try and bring justice into this situation.

“We have done what we can to be respectful of their system, to be patient with the legal process, believing that our innocence will prevail – but it doesn’t seem to be the case.

“We wanted to respect their very strong belief that they don’t want foreign interference and not refer to international law or human rights law, but I’ve read their constitution and so I have referred only to their own internal Islamic Republic constitutional law in an attempt to say even in your own system, your own judicial system, you’re in violation of the laws, to try and do anything to help us get out of this situation.

“We have so few tools at our disposal, we have no voice, all we can do is write letters and go on hunger strike. We need to exercise our right to be heard both by their legal system to say what you’re doing is unfair and unjust, and we are prepared to suffer ourselves to make that understood.”

A recorded message in Farsi played over parts of Ms Foreman’s replies.

She said she is no longer “shocked by anything that happens here” but also that she feels “lucky” to have had the life she did before her detention.

The couple are being held in Tehran’s Evin prison (family handout/PA)

Ms Foreman told the broadcaster she has been doing yoga since solitary confinement and that, being passionate about parkrun and wanting to keep running 5ks, she had tried jogging around the prison yard.

She said she takes “responsibility for being here” but they had tried to ask the UK Government how to navigate “the messy middle” of the world.

“I came here as part of a global initiative to focus on the good, to focus on finding unity in humanity, and that hasn’t changed,” Ms Foreman continued.

“In fact, if anything, my desire to find what connects us is even greater.

“I do not want conflict between our Government or any government. I think as a nation, I’m proud of what we do, I think we must find ways for us to be connected in a way that is fair and just. That’s all I ask for is fairness and justice, and I hope that moving forward from this we can prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future.”

The interview was played on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday morning.

Joe Bennett, Ms Foreman’s son, said his mother and stepfather’s prison sentence was “gut wrenching to hear”.

He told Today: “But almost in a strange kind of way we now know what we’re facing.

“Once you know what you’re facing you can begin to fight it.

Joe Bennett, Ms Foreman’s son, said news of the sentencing was gut wrenching (Ben Whitley/PA)

“I do believe that the Government, the whole way along this process have said that we’ve got to wait for sentencing and now that that’s there I do feel that they can step up to the mark, and they should step up to the mark.”

He said the sentence filtered through on Tuesday night and was confirmed on Wednesday.

“You don’t fully ever know but I think if you look at history the 10 years is just a number, and that we work towards it being as short a time as possible,” Mr Bennett went on.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s an absolutely mental thing to be discussing with your innocent mother and stepfather that they are facing 10 years in an Iranian prison.

“I think if you look at the playbook, which there isn’t much of one, but if you look at it and how it plays out from sentencing, we have seen some cases that are resolved within a matter of weeks, we’ve seen some cases that unfortunately drag out for years. There’s no set tone for this, but as I say, what we have to hope is that this is a step in a direction.”

In January, Mr Bennett was joined by former detainee Anoosheh Ashoori and Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a public campaign that involved two hunger strikes to have his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed from Iran, at the steps of Number 10 Downing Street to deliver a 70,000-signature petition calling on the Government to do more to free them.